West Hollywood votes to set the highest minimum wage in the United States | Minimum wage





West Hollywood will offer the highest minimum wage in the United States after city council voted to raise wages in the city to $ 17.64 an hour. The wage hike will begin to take effect in January for some workers and gradually increase every six months until July 2023, eventually exceeding the California minimum wage, which is expected to reach $ 15 by 2022 for workplaces over. 25 employees. California has the highest minimum wage of any state. Relatively few of West Hollywood’s 20,000 jobs offer a salary high enough that workers can afford to live there, said city council member John DAmico. Less than 10% of our jobs pay enough to live in cities, DAmico said. I believe we are now correcting the founding fault of this city. Keeping the working people of West Hollywood in a position where they cannot be our neighbors and worse yet, they have to learn to live without a reliable income, this must ultimately no longer be acceptable. Some local business owners have spoken out against the increase, arguing that businesses are still struggling to recover from the pandemic and the salary increase will push businesses out of town, while restaurant owners have said their workers were already highly paid. If we raise the minimum wage now, it’s going to be counterproductive, said Lisa Vanderpump, a former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star who owns three restaurants in the city. You are going to see so many people who are going to find it unsustainable. The board voted unanimously to approve the increase. The ordinance allows employers who can demonstrate that the increase would shut down their business to apply for a one-year waiver. City leaders said they recognize the challenges businesses face, but that a pay rise is crucial for workers and the city. [The] The cost of living is increasing everywhere, it is becoming more and more expensive to live, to work and to raise a family. Our minimum wage should reflect this reality, said Lindsey P Horvath, board member. The ordinance also extends paid vacation, sick leave and personal time for workers. Hotel workers will see a minimum wage of $ 17.64 starting Jan. 1, and all other employees will begin to see an increase in July 2022. The new rate exceeds that of Emeryville, which currently has the minimum wage on nationwide at $ 17.13 per hour.

