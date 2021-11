Multidimensional Seth Walker and his trio close the Underground Sound series on Thursday

On Thursday, November 11, Seth Walker and his trio will close the Underground Sound series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

Vail Valley Foundation / Courtesy Photo Multi-talented musician Seth Walker is often cited as one of the most prolific contemporary American artists on today’s scene. His multidimensional talent combines a knack for melody and lyrics with a rich voice, steeped in gospel and southern accents, with a true blue talent for moving on the guitar. Walker, originally from North Carolina, has spent the past two decades performing at some of the world’s most renowned music venues and festivals. He has released 10 albums of songs inspired by his travels and rooted in the musical cultures of the places he lived, including Austin, New Orleans and Nashville. He has also published a book, Your Van Is On Fire: The Miscellaneous Meanderings of a Musician. On Thursday, November 11, Seth Walker and his trio will close the Underground Sound series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. The show starts at 7:30 pm Tickets are $ 25 or part of the Underground Sound pass. Visit vilarpac.org/seth-walker for tickets and more information. This show is for you if you also like: Keb Mo, Robert Cray, Sonny Landreth, Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa and The Wood Brothers. Growing up in rural North Carolina, the son of classically trained musicians, Walker first played the cello at a young age before discovering the guitar in his twenties. His introduction to the blues came from his uncle Landon Walker, who was a musician and disc jockey. Walker quickly turned to artists like T-Bone Walker, Snooks Eaglin, and BB King for musical inspiration. Walker entered the Americana Radio Charts Top 20, reached No. 2 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart, and received accolades from NPR and the American Songwriter, among others. The musician values ​​respect for tradition associated with an appreciation of contemporary composition. If you subscribe to America’s Big Tent Theory, then Seth Walker with his mix of blues, gospel, pop, R&B, rock and a hint of country might just be your poster, proclaims Country Standard Time. . Already a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and visual artist, Walker now adds a published author to his resume, American Songwriter writes about the musician. Part memory, meditation and an art gallery, Your Van Is On Fire is a tumultuous and charming mix of artists wandering a life in perpetual motion in search of the muse. For more information on upcoming performances at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, visit vilarpac.org.

