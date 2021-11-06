Chez Mimi – Santa Monica Daily Press





Restaurants have personalities. When we think about where to go for dinner, we think about the type of dish we want to eat and browse restaurants we know (or look on Google) for a restaurant with that personality. When I think of a good Caesar salad in Santa Monica, I remember Boa. When I think of a wonderful platter of raw food, my mind immediately takes me back to the Water Grill. Occasionally, a restaurant develops the personality of its owner, not just the food. And so it is with Chez Mimi. There isn’t just one dish that I associate with this restaurant, I just think of Mimi. I am thinking of Quebec, where she comes from. Madame Mimi, at 80, has been in the restaurant business for a long time. She started at Abbot Kinney in 1976. I remember her restaurant at 26 near San Vicente where I would meet my sister for dinner several times a month. The restaurant was there for 13 years, until a wealthy entertainment group overpaid the building owner to take over his lease. The chic Italian restaurant that usurped Place Mimis didn’t last long. I think the space remains empty. But Mimi was not discouraged. She opened a restaurant in Pacific Palisades which was excellent – until she fell down the stairs and was hospitalized. We haven’t heard from him for a while and the restaurant has closed. Suddenly, six years later – without much fanfare, Mimi has opened up again. His new place is better than ever! I used to dine every now and then in the renovated little house that is now Chez Mimi, before Mimi took over from an old French couple. The food there was nothing like it is now under the management of Mimis. And the new outdoor patio is lovely. Mussels in white wine sauce are as good as any other. It serves onion soup, Maison pâté, snails, trout with almonds and sometimes bouillabaisse. The pork chop is big enough for the most voracious appetite. The steak frites is like in Paris, or you can prefer it in a Cognac pepper sauce. All the favorite French dishes are there; vichyssoise, frog legs, tomato bisque and, occasionally, cassoulet. For dessert, Mimi serves my favorite: Tarte Tatin. Mimis’ favorite dessert, called chomeur, is a caramel and maple syrup pudding popular in his hometown of Quebec. As many Francophiles know, the Tarte Tatin was invented (discovered?) By the Tatin sisters in the Dordogne valley when they accidentally dropped an apple pie on the ground, picked it up and re-baked it. Upside down. At least that’s the story I heard. This new gem is located on Colorado Ave. in Santa Monica, and there seems to be a lot of parking. I don’t think it’s open for lunch yet, but we hope. Make a reservation before you go; the old crowd is there en masse! One thing we did notice, the clientele is much older than most restaurants in Santa Monica, and many seem to know each other. Maybe, like me, they’ve followed Mimi from restaurant to restaurant for many years. Le Petit Chez Mimi 2842 Colorado Ave. Santa Monica. (310) 264-4464. Merv Hecht, like many Harvard Law School graduates, entered the wine business after the law. In 1988 he began to write restaurant reviews and books. His latest book The Instant Wine Connoisseur, 3rd Edition is available on Amazon. He currently works for several companies that source and distribute food and wine products internationally. Please send your comments to: [email protected]

