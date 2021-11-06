Bollywood sends heartfelt birthday wishes to Indian skipper Virat Kohli





Maharashtra: Bollywood Celebs Including Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Others Send Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Indian Skipper Virat Kohli as the Delhi-born hitter turned 33 today. Taking his Instagram account, actor Varun Dhawan shared a photo with the birthday boy and wrote: “Happy birthday captain @ virat.kohli. I have always been inspired by the drive, passion and discipline of this man for the country. Here are many other #teamindia forevaaaaa races. On her Instagram Story, Katrina Kaif shared a solo photo of Kohli and wrote, “Happy Birthday @ virat.kohli. Happy New Year and may all the love and light be with you. Vicky Kaushal also shared a solo photo of the Indian skipper and wrote: “Happy birthday champion! @ virat.kohli. Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a photo of Virat Kohli’s victory in one of India’s test matches. In addition to the cliché, she wrote: “You make the country so proud! I wish you a stellar Virat year! @ virat.kohli. Singer Guru Randhawa shared a photo with the birthday boy and wrote, “Happy birthday @ virat.kohli paji. Thank you for making us all proud every day ”, in the caption. Since making his debut in 2008, Kohli has played 254 ODI, 96 Tests and 92 T20I for the national team. He has multiple records in all formats and is the only hitter to average over 50 in all three formats of the game at the same time. With 70 international centuries, Kohli is third on the list behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71). The Indian captain has 23,159 which is seventh in the list of all-time top scorers in international cricket. The 33-year-old is also the top scorer in men’s T20 international points with 3,225 points in 92 games. The Delhi-born batter is the most successful Indian skipper in the cricket test in terms of number of wins. Under his 65-game tenure as captain, India has won 38 games with remarkable victories in the test series on foreign soil as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/bollywood-pours-in-heartfelt-birthday-wishes-for-indian-skipper-virat-kohli-2220781/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos