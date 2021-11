Call of Duty Vanguard voice actors include famous Dominic Monaghan

The vanguard of the call of duty features many voice actors and one of its most recognizable faces is Dominic Monaghan. The appearance of film and television celebrities in Cod is nothing new as it has happened before. One of the most famous examples includes Kit harington of Game Of Thrones as well as Conor McGregor of UFC Fame for Infinite war. As Jon Snow and the notorious stuck out like a sore thumb, the good news is that the Lord of the Ringss Merry fits in much better. Call of Duty: Vanguard | Launch trailer < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 5834 Call of Duty: Vanguard | Launch trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/zTIzNetF2_w/hqdefault.jpg 883884 883884 center 13872 List of Call of Duty Vanguard voice actors Below is the list of known voice actors for The vanguard of the call of duty: Laura Bailey Polina Petrova

Chik Okonkwo Arthur Kingsley

Martin Copping Lucas Riggs

Derek Phillips Wade Jackson

Domic Monaghan Jannick Richter

Steven brand henry baker

Max Seacon Tommy Jones

Nikolai Nikolaeff Des

Ray Prosica Steiner

Christophe Rivas Weather The director of games is also JB Blanc who himself was an actor as Dr Barry Goodman in breaking Bad and You better call Saul. You may recognize some of the names listed above, but the two most recognizable come from the Lord of the Rings and pretty much every video game out there. Call of Duty Vanguard Dominic Monaghan Dominic Monaghan is a voice actor in The vanguard of the call of duty who plays Nazi officer Jannick Richter. He also filmed the performance and you can find behind the scenes footage of his Instagram Account. As for what he starred in, you will no doubt recognize him as Merry not Pippin from the the Lord of the Rings trilogy. You will probably also recognize him as Charlie Pace from the TV series That Divides Lost. Other credits include Beaumont in Star Wars Rise of Skywalker and bolt X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Laura Bailey Laura Bailey is also in the most recent Cod installment and she plays sniper Polina Petrova. As for what you’ll recognize her by, there are too many games to list. She was Abby in The Last of Us Part 2 and Nadine in Unexplored 4 for Naughty Dog. She also played the role of Mary Jane in Marvel Spider-Man, was Black Widow in Marvel Avengers, and played Kait Diaz in Gears of War 5. Besides playing in countless video games, she also stars in many animated films such as Marvel Future Avengers, new Duck tales, and 2017 Spider Man. In other news, Genshin Impact: Which banner is next after Hu Tao for Update 2.3?

