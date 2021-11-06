“Salman Khan is a very kind and kind human being,” says Tere Naam Fame Bhumika Chawla





Actress Bhumika Chawla made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s “Tere Naam” in 2003. The actress recalls filming with Salman and said she never felt like a debutant on the film. tray. “’Tere Naam’ was my first film in Bollywood and I had a very good experience. I remember we were filming at Birla Temple, the daylight was fading and I was taking a little longer to shoot. Salman was very supportive of me and he told everyone to let me do as I wanted and not to put pressure on me. Satish Kaushik ji even encouraged me a lot, ”she said. “Then when we were filming in Manali and my mother was not doing well. Salman called the doctor himself and brought him to our room. He is a very kind and good human being. Throughout the filming of the film, he was a great support. He was never in a hurry and asked me to take my time, ”she added. The ‘Seetimaarr’ actress shared that with every new movie she tries to do something different, and said, “I strongly think if you keep repeating the same kind of character, the audience gets bored. And if you don’t try new characters, you don’t grow as an actor either, so I try to do different characters, even if that just means a little different. Mallika Sherawat made a shocking statement some time ago when she revealed that she missed a lot of roles because great actors wanted her to “compromise”. When asked if Bhumika had a similar experience as well, she replied, “I stopped looking at the news some time ago and I’m honestly not aware of what anyone said or made. But if Mallika Sherawat said that, it must have happened with her. However, this has not happened to me. “ “By the grace of God, the industry has always supported me a lot. I have never been faced with such circumstances because I think the reaction of people also depends on the way you behave and your personality. I also think that you have to be cordial with everyone but that you also have to set limits. I was talking to everyone, but people knew that there were certain lines that they should not cross and that is why this type of incident never happened with me, ”concluded Bhumika. Must read: Sooryavanshi approaches Chennai Express to become 4th highest rated Rohit Shettys film on IMDb, see who runs the roost

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/salman-khan-is-a-very-kind-good-human-being-says-tere-naam-fame-bhumika-chawla/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos