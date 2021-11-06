Film Review: Popular Herberts Dune Novel Gets New Cinematic Treatment | Entertainment News

For years, reading and re-reading a dog-eared pocket copy of Dune has been a badge of honor for many members of the hippie generation, especially for the premonitory men and women totally devoted to the environment, not having afraid to warn of the dangers of technology. and without compromising on the magical properties of certain types of mushrooms.

They were people of the writer Frank Herberts, and they were his followers and his 1965 novel Dune in a dedicated way that few books have appreciated. Mainstream sci-fi readers some call Dune science fantasy also praised the authors’ masterpiece.

Even the lackluster version of the 1984 film written and directed by David Lynch could not dissuade them from the importance of Dune as one of the greatest science fiction novels ever published; maybe the biggest for some fans. It is a laborious film; a little intellectual mess, but not a complete waste of time.

Other filmmakers, including Ridley Scott, had considered making their own version of Herberts’ book. The director closest to having something concrete to present to the financiers was Alejandro Jodorowsky; he is the visionary artist behind the films El Topo and La Montagne Sainte.

Her project eventually fell apart, one of the reasons being her belief that the only way to get Dune right was with a theatrical presentation of at least ten hours and maybe even fourteen. If you haven’t seen it, the 2013 feature-length documentary on The Fascinating Process, titled Jodorowskys Dune, is a delight.

In 2000, a three-part television miniseries of the novel, titled Frank Herberts Dune, aired on what was then known as the Sci-Fi Channel. It was then released on DVD.

Now we have French-Canadian director Denis Villeneuve Dune, which he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. Villeneuve made the decision to shoot only half of the novel, subtitled Part One, in the hopes that if the 156-minute film was a box office success, Warner Bros. would allow him to film the second half of the book. Dune was successful in attracting ticket buyers as well as viewers to HBO Max, and Part 2 was approved. It will be released on October 20, 2023 in theaters only.

Villeneuve Dune literally ends without resolution. For some moviegoers, it will be a breaking of the agreement. Why watch a movie that has no end? I’m going to compare it to the popular futuristic series Flash Gordon which hit theaters in 1936. Check back next week to see what happens to Flash and his space-traveling friends. People kept coming back. Regarding Dune, you have two years to wait.

At first glance, the main story told in Dune is relatively clear. Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) of House Atreides, the family who rule the ocean planet Caladan, is appointed by Emperor Padishah Shaddam Corrino IV to replace House Harkonnen as the rulers of the stronghold of a brutally harsh desert planet called Arrakis.

Arrakis is the sole source of something known as the spice (or blend) which is an invaluable substance that enhances human vitality and is essential for interstellar travel. It is a remarkably powerful element.

However, Shaddam’s intention is to have House Harkonnen stage a coup to take over the planet with the help of the Emperor’s troops who are part of an organization that makes decisions and drives forward. the armies if necessary. The influence of House Atreides threatens Shaddam’s control. Duke Leto has decisions to make and sees an advantage in allying with the indigenous population of Arrakis, the Fremen.

Does the first part work on screen? Yes and no. Villeneuve tells the story deliberately, with recourse to dialogue which sometimes borders on pontification. The characters speak as if they were speaking for posterity. The voice tones are Stentorian. His Shakespearean flair without Shakespeare for the language. The speeches become heavy. For me, it became about getting things done, folks.

The cast, which includes Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, and Stellan Skarsgard are good, but they’re trapped in a deliberate way of speaking that becomes arched.

Where Dune succeeds is in its visuals. Arrakis is gloomy, so why not stress his sadness? The planet is covered with sand dunes. The sand blows everywhere. Visibility is filtered through a brown haze. Arrakis looks like he should. Dark gray spaceships look like large concrete blocks. It’s definitely a different form of interstellar travel from the sparkling objects we used to see in 2001: A Space Odyssey, Star Trek or Star Wars. I congratulate Villeneuve for daring to create a stylistic interpretation devoid of vibrant colors. The superb ambient sound of the movies is robustly effective.

Much of Dune revolves around Paul (Timothee Chalamet), who is a young prince of the Atreides house and figure of Herbert’s Messiah. Paul’s romance with Chani (actress-singer-dancer Zendaya), a Freman, lacks the necessary emotion that energizes the cinematic experience.

I was won over by the Bene Gesserets, who are women who can control people with their voices. Give them their own movie. I was also grateful to Jason Momoa for bringing the screen to life as Atreides swordmaster Duncan Idaho. Momoa is energetic while everyone seems overwhelmed by the presumed importance of the project.

As for the epic psychology and philosophy that helped fuel the passion for the book, well, those are tough elements to film. And it was for Villeneuve and his writers. The novel is less about technology than about protecting the environment.

The heart of this Dune is the artistic direction and sound production. It looks great, but it feels a bit empty, as if Herbert’s bold and invigorating ideas are still, like the sandworms in the movies, lurking in the shadows.

Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI News Network. Contact him at [email protected]