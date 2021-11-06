The morning show found the needle drop funniest possible

Lie to her!

A generous review of the second season of The morning show would be that the Apple TV + series is going to go bankrupt, although maybe its just break. After the events of last week’s episode, which somehow ended with Steve Carell’s character, Mitch Kessler, driving his car on the side of a road in Italy, the series has accelerated in its own strange valley of soap-opera. Nowhere is this more apparent than in this week’s big batho moment: A needle drop from Simon & Garfunkels The Boxer in a fight between Reese Witherspoons Bradley Jackson and his alcoholic brother, Hal (Joe Tippett) , deployed with such seriousness that he can’t help but be funny.

To explain the whole Boxer moment, we need to provide a general context for the show. In the first season, Bradley didn’t have a lot of character traits: she was dark-haired, brave, and of vaguely conservative Southern descent. This season, The morning show confronted this lack of definition by adding a plot point about how Bradley doesn’t quite fit into the show, making her blonde, dropping her in a relationship with serious journalist and supporting lesbian Julianna Marguliess emotional, Laura Peterson, and sticking to the vaguely conservative South Context. None of this turns Bradley into the cohesive character that she’s sharpest in when playing Jennifer Anistons Alex Levy, but the show never seems to keep them in the same hemisphere, let alone in the same room, but it does. gives Witherspoon a lot more to do. Bradleys exasperated by her ratings, new hair color, rumors of her new relationship and her vaguely conservative southern family, so the show makes her scream a lot about it.

In the most recent episodes, Hal shows up to make her feel guilty about her whimsical new life in New York City and incites her to rumors that she might be gay now. This is done with all the subtlety that we expect from The morning show, and in the eighth episode, it hits a crescendo with Hal and Bradley fighting in his office. His phrases intoxicated and gushing like I’m just a poor boy, though my stories are rarely told. When Bradley tries to calm Hal down, he lets it slip that their father killed a child who was driving drunk while we were in the car. It’s supposed to be an Echo of Mitch’s death or something, but it goes by so fast that he barely has time to register before Halshouts more lyrics from The Boxer, smashes a cup of coffee. , then, as Bradley tries to grab it to make him stop, launches into the whole lie la lie chorus as the song starts up at full volume.

This leads to a cut that is supposed to offer a great cathartic moment but ends up being even more confusing. It starts with the fight scene: there’s shaky camera work, Bradley clutching his hair in shock, Laura looking disappointed with everyone involved and Hal being dragged out of sight screaming Bradley! But then he continues, covering a group of Morning show journalists who try to confirm Mitch’s death in Italy by phone (doesn’t the UBA have international staff who could take action?); Mark Duplasss Chip Black goes to Teterboro Airport to confirm if Alex has taken her flight from Italy, worrying about the possibility that she is in the car with Mitch; and Karen Pittman (in an underserved role as producer Mia Jordan) sighing dramatically as she wraps up her obituary project for Mitch. (She has a lot of feelings about her prey model of black women, which the show suddenly introduces and doesn’t try very hard to explore!)

I have no idea why the writers decided that The Boxer was the song that would hold this bouillabaisse of dramatic vignettes together. Was Hal and Bradley’s father a huge fan of folk music? Are we supposed to see any parallels between him and Mitch? Is Mitch supposed to be the boxer? Is it the economic anxiety of the white working class? (Bradley made stand out by reporting on a coal mine in West Virginia, although the show has pretty much forgotten about class issues since then.) It seemed like The morning show wanted to reflect how a needle drop would play out in a climactic scene on a prime-time soap opera like IS Where Grey’s Anatomy but had no consistent idea of ​​how to deploy it.

Then the editing ends. Bradley and Laura sit down together while Laura suggests she get therapy. Not a bad idea but a crazy thing to tell someone who has just been through such a situation. Meanwhile, as we’ve heard from various bits of dialogue scattered throughout the context of the episode, COVID-19 is spreading throughout the United States, and none of the main characters seem to notice. This may be a realistic portrayal of how the American public and media have dealt with the pandemic, but it raises more troubling questions about what could happen like The morning show Go ahead. Someone must catch COVID, right? Will it be Hal just to make Bradley feel guilty? Or Alex because she left for Italy? And if the show has used The Boxer before, what even more melodramatic song will it play on this reveal?