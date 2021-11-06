



Image source: TWITTER Before Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, THESE Bollywood actors played memorable cop avatars Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of his latest Sooryavanshi outing where he plays the role of DCP Counterterrorism Team Leader Veer. “Sooryavanshi” marks the fourth installment of filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s detective universe after the “Singham” and “Simmba” franchise. Before Akshay Kumar, several Bollywood actors won over audiences with their roles in ‘Khaki’ uniforms, and the public’s fascination with detective films is not new. From acquiring perfect body language to nonspecific jargon, cop roles require immense training. Here are the Bollywood actors who played the role of cop in Bollywood: Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan has played several roles on screen, from gift to cop. His role as Vijay Khanna in the movie Zanjeer is still fresh in people’s minds. He also played the role of DCP Anant Kumar in one of the most successful multi-star films, Khakee. The film also featured Bollywood A-list actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, and Aishwarya Rai. Salman khan When it comes to memorable Bollywood cop roles, how can we not mention Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey in his film Dabangg. The character of Chulbul Pandey has layers of humor and courage like no other. Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan’s Singham is one of his most successful films. The simplicity with which he plays the role of a policeman, catches criminals and delivers strong dialogues has made audiences want to ask for more. Aamir Khan Aamir Khan brilliantly played the role of a policeman in the movie Talaash. He has been praised for his role as an honest and true soldier, battling mental stress due to his domestic issues. He also played the role of a police officer in the film ‘Sarfarosh’, for which he also received the Filmfare Award. Ayushmann Khurrana Actor Ayushmann Khurrana first played the role of a cop in his film Article 15. Ayushmann played Ayaan Ranjan, the Additional Superintendent of Police. He also received the Filmfare Critics’ Award for Best Actor. Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh played a powerful role as a police officer in the third installment of Rohit Shetty from the Cop universe, Simmba. Also Read: Antim Trailer Launch HIGHLIGHTS: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma Stick Together in Intense Drama Akshay Kumar Besides Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar has also appeared on a big screen in police uniform before. The list includes hit Bollywood movies like “Khakee”, “Rowdy Rathod”, “Holiday”. Also Read: Sooryavanshi’s Twitter Reactions and Reviews: Impressed Fans Greet Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Star As Blockbuster

