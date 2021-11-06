stars, scale, action and entertainment. Rohit Shetty presents a Blockbuster package this Diwali.

Review of Sooryavanshi {4.5 / 5} and review score

The wait was worth it!

Rohit Shetty had designed, conceptualized and executed SOORYAVANSHI for the big screen. He waited patiently for nearly two years for cinemas to reopen, so that moviegoers could watch his latest creation on the big screen. After watching SOORYAVANSHI, I sincerely believe that the decision to release SOORYAVANSHI in theaters was the most appropriate one.

Great movies are meant for the big screen and SOORYAVANSHI is truly a great artist who should be enjoyed on the big screen, in a movie theater.

Come to think of it, there is a lot to do on SOORYAVANSHI. Lots of money, yes. But, more importantly, a film like SOORYAVANSHI is sure to lift the spirits of an industry that is already going through its most difficult phase due to the pandemic.

So let me get to the point right now. SOORYAVANSHI is one of Rohit Shetty’s best works. Like Manmohan Desai, he knows the pulse of the audience and serves a dish they relish. He fits the right stuff into those 2.30 hours and at the end of it you can’t help but exclaim, this one is a paisa-vasool artist.

Now on to the storyline WITHOUT spoilers SOORYAVANSHI tells the story of a daring cop Sooryavanshi [Akshay Kumar], who decides to attack the brains of the terrorist attacks. He faces obstacles, his wife [Katrina Kaif] Almost leaves him, he loses a few colleagues in this fight, but he remains focused.

On paper, SOORYAVANSHI’s script may seem predictable and dead, but its triumph lies in its script. The storyline is really captivating for the most part, although it slackens in the first half due to an unwanted song and a few romantic scenes shot on Akshay and Katrina.

Rohit beautifully merges drama and emotions and sprinkles it with remarkable action pieces. I would like to mention some sequences here

Presentation of Akshays

The chase and the fight in Jaisalmer, when Akshay catches Abhimanyu Singh

Akshay faces off against Gulshan Grover, who then faces off against Rajendra Gupta

Bangkok bike, speedboat and helicopter chase

The arrest of Gulshan Grovers and the immediate streak where Akshay clashes with his supporters

The entrance to Simmba [Ranveer Singh] and Singham [Ajay Devgn]

The song Chodo Kal Ki Baatein towards the penultimate portions

While the storyline is stuffed with the right ingredients, Rohit makes sure to never stray from the main issue. The film has scale and content, both and that is its greatest strength. The dialogues are also well worded and fit perfectly into the narrative.

The DoP captures the scale of the film without any problems. The background score is effective and the signature melody when Simmba and Singham appear on screen makes you nostalgic.

Akshay returns to the action genre with SOORYAVANSHI. He indulges in punches, spits fire and venom, shoots bullets, defeats villain and romances Katrina. It should be added that it once again delivers a formidable performance. Plus, his deadpan humor contributes to the fun element.

Katrina has a decent role and she gets through it easily. But it is the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song that will mostly be greeted with whistles and applause on simple screens.

The movie has a plethora of characters, but the ones that stand out include Kumud Mishra [very good], Abhimanyu Singh [excellent], Gulshan Grover [first-rate], Rajendra Gupta [competent], Niktin Dheer [good], Sikandar Kher [effective] and Sharvari Lohokare [super]. Jaaved Jaaferi is, as always, reliable. Jackie Shroff has an important role, but doesn’t have too many scenes to prove his mettle.

The presence of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh is sone pe suhaaga, a real masterstroke. Their sequences only improve the post-interval portions to a large extent.

Overall, SOORYAVANSHI has it all: stars, scale, action, and fun. Rohit Shetty presents a Blockbuster package this Diwali that is sure to bring audiences back to the movies in large numbers. SURE-SHOT SMASH HIT.