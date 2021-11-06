Diane Lams’ hit pop-up Sunshine Noodles will reappear as a restaurant





At the end of 2019, chef Diane Lam launched her pop-up, Sunshine Noodles. She served Phnom Penh noodles and turmeric pancakes while bartender David Sigal made cocktails, a lively and loud dinner that suited the free-spirited chef. At the time, she was still the chef at Revelry, which has since closed; after leaving Revelry, she brought Sunshine Noodles to the patio at the Psychic Bar in upstate Mississippi, while on hiatus. The new Sunshine was a take-out version of the pop-up, featuring Vietnamese beef stew (bo kho) and lime chicken wings served in take-out containers on the plant-lined patio. Over time, Psychic reopened and Lam drastically changed the bar’s eating plan, instead focusing on Cambodian fried chicken and rice through his new take-out and delivery restaurant, Prey + Tell. Between then and now, Lam has grown exponentially as a chef and businesswoman: running Revelry’s kitchen in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, launching her own brand of fried chicken, and running a bar in the north. of Mississippi. Soon, however, Shell brought Sunshine Noodles back as a restaurant, taking over the old XLB location in northwest Portland. Lam had no intention of opening a Sunshine Noodles restaurant. She was looking for a new Prey + Tell space, hoping to move from the small kitchen to Psychic. Over the past few years, she has developed a friendship with Jasper Shen and Laura Tran at XLB; when they told him they wanted to give up their location in northwest Portland to focus on the Williams restaurant, they offered him the space. It wasn’t until she arrived that she realized she wanted to revive Sunshine. When I entered space, Sunshine was a given, she says. There is a wok station, there is a chef’s counter, there are all of these things that really make it a great place for a noodle bar. As Sunshine settles into the new space, the menu will change often, trying a variety of noodle styles. Phnom Penh noodles will always have a place on the menu, although Lam is tinkering with a new preparation for the dish. Lort cha, a classic Cambodian rice noodle dish, will also be sticking around. But beyond that, Lam wants to turn into dishes like Vietnamese beef noodle stew, or his version of spaghetti and meatballs. The menu will also include things that aren’t noodles: she wants to bring back her turmeric pancake bites from early Sunshine pop-ups, revive the lime wings a bit, and maybe introduce some chicken in fish sauce that his friends called chicken candy. I had a bunch of friends at my house, they were all hungry and I wanted to be able to cook food without doing a big mess, she said. I fry this chicken in this batter-free crisp, then I tossed this chicken in this kind of fish sauce caramel. I still play with it. The bar is still in development, but Lam wants to serve a variety of scoots, small one-ounce shots of home-infused liquors. There’s a part of me that wants to pass someone around and people can order them like dim-sums and then dab on people’s arms, but I don’t know how people are going to feel about that, says- she. The restaurant will also offer cocktails, beer and wine. But even if Sunshine jumps across the river, Lam wants to keep the pop-ups Blade runner-meets-Hello Kitty aesthetic, in her words, which naturally matches the old XLB space. I mean, the tile is pink. When I saw the design of the space, it made so much sense to adopt it for Sunshine, she says. I want to bring neon accents, so it feels like you’re wrapped in a city alley. This is how I imagine it. Sunshine is scheduled to open on December 13 at 2175 NW Raleigh Street, Suite 105. Sun Noodles [Instagram]

