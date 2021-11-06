Entertainment
Building a Better Lunchbox: Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Contestant RJ Bungerts Strives to Create an Indestructible Lunch Bag | Local News
SHERIDAN RJ Bungert has spent a considerable amount of time thinking about the best way to transport his lunch. He’s spent so much time pondering this question, in fact, Bungerts’ luxury lunchbox company Outter Limits is now a finalist in the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge 2021.
Like many stories in northeastern Wyoming, the story of Bungerts’ new and improved lunchbox began in the coalfields of Campbell County. Bungert spent 10 years operating heavy equipment for coal mines, working 12 to 14 hours and covering miles of rough terrain every day. Long days required Bungert to bring a hearty lunch and entertainment, journal, tablet, or other activity to do during downtime on the way to work.
A lunch storage problem quickly became evident: None of the lunch boxes, Bungert said, could withstand the wear and tear of traveling with him through the coalfields. Bungert accidentally shredded three to four lunch boxes each year. The unique receptacle in most lunch boxes, combined with the rugged terrain of the coalfield, crushed his meals and made ice packs ineffective. None of the lunch boxes had enough storage space to hold Bungerts’ daily entertainment. He opened his worn out lunch box every day to put bruised fruit, soggy sandwiches, and nothing for fun.
Unhappy with this tendency to buy and repurchase lunchboxes only to destroy his lunch, Bungert began experimenting with building his own lunchbox. This is how the Outter Limits bag was born, a water-resistant backpack with a removable center for storing hot or cold food and a rubber base to resist wear and tear.
The Outter Limits lunch box looks like a reinforced backpack. Inside, however, the bag stores what Bungert calls the safe, or a customizable hot or cold food storage container. Bag pockets, insulated liner and trunk carry food and drinks at the desired temperature. The padded cover of the bag, when supported by the arch, doubles as a seat for on-the-go.
Bungert hopes to launch a second version of the bag in spring 2022. The new version will be fully waterproof rather than just water resistant and will include an improved bag liner.
Bungert entered his Outter Limits bag in the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge 2021, run by the Sheridans branch of IMPACT 307, a state-wide business incubator run by the University of Wyoming.
Skye Heeren, Deputy Director of IMPACT Sheridan, the local office of IMPACT 307, has identified Bungerts as a candidate for the Start-Up Challenge. The Outter Limits bag, Heeren said, has been field tested by Bungert and has a strong potential to expand beyond Wyoming, across the region and nationwide.
Although Outter Limits’ production facility is located in Gillette, the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge 2021 has accepted applications from companies in Johnson and Campbell counties. Heeren said IMPACT 307 hopes to host a Gillette Start-Up Challenge in May 2022.
The Start-Up Challenge judges selected Bungerts Outter Limits as one of six finalists, out of 40 applicants. This year, three winners, who will be selected at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center during the Pitch Night next week, will share a seed capital of $ 100,000 based on the financial needs of their business.
Bungert hopes the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge will help Outter Limits increase awareness of its name. If Outter Limits wins the challenge, Bungert said, he plans to use the seed money to offset some of the costs he has invested in the business and continue to build the new version of the lunchbox.
Going forward, Bungert hopes to expand production of the Outter Limits bag while maintaining local production and creating more jobs in northeast Wyoming.
With this idea, I feel like we can create so many different products, Bungert said. If we can do what we hope to do with it, it could create a lot of jobs for America.
The winner of the Sheridan Start-up Challenge will be chosen at a public Pitch Night event, hosted by the WYO, on November 10 at 5:30 p.m.
