James Michael Tyler: the actor who made millions laugh as Gunther in Friends

James Michael Tyler was the actor best known for his role as Gunther, the manager of the Central Perk cafe in the popular American sitcom, Friends.

Tyler, who died at the age of 59, was considered the seventh friend and renowned for his unrequited love for Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston. Interviewed in 2002, Tyler spoke of the close friendships between the cast members and how fun it was to be on set: It’s hard to get through the day sometimes because they forget, OK, we have to get down to business now. , let’s stop joking. But, yes, we still have a lot of fun.

Tyler was born in Mississippi in 1962. His father died when he was 10 years old. When his mother passed away a year later, he moved to Anderson, South Carolina, to live with his sister.

He was educated at TL Hanna High School, Anderson College and Clemson University, from which he graduated in Geology in 1984. By college, he joined the Clemson Players, a student theater group, discovering a passion for acting that would shape his future career.

Arriving in Los Angeles in 1988, Tyler took on his first role in show business as a post-production assistant on Fat man and little boy (1989), a film on the use of nuclear weapons in wartime, directed by Roland Joffe and starring Paul Newman and John Cusack.

Tyler as Gunther in a scene with David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller (NBCUniversal / Getty)

Tyler joined the Friends show in 1994 for its second episode and went on to appear in some 150 episodes of broadcast 236. Initially cast in a non-speaking role, he quickly found a leading role. When he started out as appearing on Friends his unique wit caught our attention and we knew we had to turn him into a character, said series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane. It made Gunther’s unrequited love incredibly believable.

An important part of Tyler’s signature style, his distinctive bleached blonde hair was the result of a happy accident: a hairdresser friend had visited him the day before his Friends hearing and experimented with peroxide. The producer liked the look so much that he stuck with it.

Asked about ITV Hello Great Britain About his favorite line on the show, he quickly responded with the quip he delivered to Phoebes’ boyfriend Robert, who arrived at the cafe in revealing gym shorts: Hey buddy, this is a place family. Return the mouse to the house.

Tyler revealed on TV he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, urging male viewers to get tested (NBCUniversal / Getty)

In May of that year, Tyler had participated in the Friends meeting, celebrating 25 years of the program, and chose to appear by video link. He said after the fact: I couldn’t have imagined a better experience. All of these guys were fantastic and just a joy to work with. It was very, very special.

A month later, he revealed on the NBC today show that he had been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018. With typical good humor he prefaced his bad news with the words, I’m sorry to say I’m not appearing today with you for announce that there will be a Friends movie. He then used the show to campaign for early detection of prostate cancer, urging male viewers to see a doctor. The next time you come for a basic check-up or your annual check-up, please ask your doctor for a PSA. [prostate-specific antigen] test, he implored.

Upon hearing of her passing, Ms Aniston said: Friends wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives.

His manager, Toni Benson, said in tribute: The world knew him as Gunther, the Seventh Friend, but Michaels’ relatives knew him as an actor, musician, cancer awareness advocate and loving husband. Michael loved live music, cheered on his Clemson Tigers and often found himself on fun and unforeseen adventures… If you had met him once, you would make a lifelong friend.

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno, a production assistant, whom he married in 2017.

James Michael Tyler, actor, born May 28, 1962, died October 24, 2021