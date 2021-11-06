Due to INSANE request by Sooryavanshi, Mumbai movie theaters have shows after midnight and even 4.30am: Bollywood News





Before the pandemic wreaks havoc, manufacturers of Sooryavanshi announced that their film would be shown 24/7 in the city of Mumbai. It was a time when the action film was due for release on March 24, 2020. SooryavanshiThe 24-hour broadcasts, including after-midnight broadcasts, were part of Maharashtra’s Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aaditya Thackerays, to transform Mumbai into a city that remains open 24/7. 7. Unfortunately, after the lockdown was imposed in the country, the highly anticipated film directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar, has been postponed. It was finally released yesterday, Friday November 5th. Interestingly, the dream of the Sooryavanshi the creators of having shows at all times were catered for, but only in a few theaters. Such was the demand for the film as the last show at Maxus Cinema in Borivali, Mumbai was played yesterday (Nov 5th) at 11:45 pm. The next show was at 12:30 a.m. followed by shows at 1:15 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. After an interval of two and a half hours, the multiplex started the shows from 4.30am, followed by 5.15am and 6am. Interestingly, all of these shows were sold out or nearly sold out. Maxus’ other cinema, in Bhayandar, organized a show of Sooryavanshi at 12:45 am and he also got a good answer. Meanwhile, Movie Time’s property in Chembur was also due to host a show at 12:30 a.m. When contacted, a member of staff at this multiplex told this writer: We schedule shows on demand. Our 11:30 pm show was sold out. Lots of people still wanted to see and they were inquiring about tickets. We didn’t want them to come home shot and we could see that they were desperate to see the movie. So we decided to organize a show at 12:30 am. He added that the occupancy rate of this show after midnight was encouraging and also added that well, put on the same show even tonight as well as tomorrow night. Read also:Akshay Kumar Celebrates Response to Sooryavanshi with Goofy Video; look More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection, Sooryavanshi Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/due-insane-demand-sooryavanshi-cinema-halls-mumbai-organize-post-midnight-even-430-shows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos