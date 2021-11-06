Bollywood Rewind | Woh Kaun Thi: When a haunting sound sets up a horror mystery





In this weekly column, we revisit the nuggets of the golden years of Hindi cinema. This week, we revisit the release of 1964 Woh Kaun Thi ?.

It is a rainy and stormy night as a lone man crosses rough roads on a highway. He stops in the middle of the road when he meets a woman dressed in white. His menacing presence changes the mood almost instantly. He offers to take her and she gets into his car. The ride is risky and ends on a strange note as she asks him to stop in a cemetery and disappears. It must sound like one of those mythical stories we’ve all heard, especially on those nighttime storytelling sessions in the hills or on those long night drives when the roads are dark and the freeways seem to close in on you. . . So when Raj Khosla made this classic sequence the opening scene for his 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi ?, audiences were instantly hooked. With Sadhana and Manoj Kumar in the lead roles, Woh Kaun Thi? is a horror mystery that follows Anand, a doctor who hears the haunting tone of a woman chanting “Naina Barse Rimjhim Rimjhim” and believes he is being followed by a ghost, played by Sadhana. His life is turned upside down when he discovers that his new wife Sandhya is in fact the spitting image of the ghost. As Anand begins to lose his mind, the people around him are even more intrigued by the identity of the woman who leaves everyone in awe. Sadhana and Manoj Kumar star in Woh Kaun Thi? Woh Kaun Thi? presents its secondary characters to us with a touch of skepticism, which facilitates its narration. Filmmaker Raj Khosla does a great job planting red herrings that make everyone a suspect. Here we don’t get information just for the fun of it, everything has purpose and meaning in the larger story arc that makes you pay attention to the smallest details. It’s also one of those rare movies where Helen plays the love interest of the main hero. While her character’s murder is the one that sets off the events of the film, watching her in a role that is more than just a dancer is quite refreshing. Woh Kaun Thi? sticks to its weapons for the most part, but begins to lose its essence towards the end. All of the mystery constructed over the course of the two hours is hastily resolved, and the climax isn’t very satisfying either. The presence of Sadhana makes the film haunting. The best part about this horror mystery is the vibe that the director creates with Sadhana. Her presence keeps you on edge, and you can never guess when to believe her. Her flowing mane and sharp expressions confirm that this is a mysterious woman. Madan Mohan’s music elevates a regular mystery in a gripping film with a weird twist. With songs like ‘Lag Jaa Gale’, ‘Naina Barse’, ‘Aap Kyun Roye’ among others, the film album is a classic. Mohd Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar produce some of their best known classics here. You watch it in 2021, Woh Kaun Thi? Holds up when it comes to setting the mood, but when it comes to solving said mystery, the film feels dated. Bollywood rewind | Junglee | Yaadéin | Sujata | Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje | Jagte Raho | Baazi | Saal Baad bees | Dosti | Mughal-e-Azam | Mother India | Anari | Chaudhvin Ka Chand | Boot Polish | Make Bigha Zamin | Devdas | Baiju Bawra | Shree 420 | Pyasa | CID | Madhumati | Naya Daur | Awara | Sharada | Do Aankhen Barah Haath | Bandini | Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam Woh Kaun Thi? airs on YouTube and Prime Video.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-rewind-woh-kaun-thi-manoj-kumar-sadhana-7608301/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos