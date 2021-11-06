Will Dwayne Johnson star in a Bollywood movie? The actor gives a surprising answer

Kareena Kapoor browsed her Diwali photo













Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular celebrities in the modern entertainment industry, and he enjoys a huge number of fans all over the world, including India. The actor is currently enjoying success with his new movie Red Notice, which was released on November 5. The film will be released on Netflix on November 12 at a later date. Amid mixed to negative reviews from critics, the film apparently impressed audiences. , and they call him a fun action artist.

Will Dwayne Johnson star in a Bollywood movie?

Giving a surprise to his fans in India, Dwayne Johnson recently opened up about his interest in making a Bollywood film.

Dwayne Johnson in Red NoticeYoutube

“I would love that. I always said that. I would love to find out whatever way forward. I thought there should be more connective tissue between Hollywood and Bollywood. Especially when so many of our outings aren’t just theatrical, but they’re also on streaming platforms, where there are so many more opportunities. There has to be a way to converge, “Johnson said.

Dwayne Johnson also revealed that wrestling fans in India are crazy.

“There were a few tours that we were planning to go to India during my pro wrestling days, but it failed for some reason. I was looking forward to this because my friends – The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin – would come back from India and say you have to go because we had a great time and the crowd was crazy, ”Johnson added, reports India Today.

Red notice: everything you need to know

Dwayne Johnson is one of the co-producers of Red Notice. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice marks the director’s reunion with Johnson after Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

Red Notice also stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos in other crucial roles. The film presents the story of an Interpol agent who tracks down the world’s most wanted art thief.