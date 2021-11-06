2021 Scarecrow Contest Winner – Bobilya Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram





The scarecrows around Coldwater created a festive atmosphere for Halloween. The competition between companies was organized by the Coldwater Area Chamber. All votes took place on the chamber’s Facebook page where 2,350 votes were cast. It also got 24,960 visits to the page, said chamber manager Lori Hunt. The winners of the 2021 Scarecrow contest are: First place – Bobilya Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram: $ 200. Second Place -Bucklin Family Dentistry: $ 100 Third Place – Bucklin Law PLC: $ 50 The winner of a $ 50 action – John-Billie Pollack. Bobilya Chrysler is donating her prize to Altrusa for the Happy Feet program which purchases shoes and boots for local children in need, Hunt said. The event was sponsored by Honor Credit Union. The participating companies included: BlueOx Credit Union

Bobilya Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Broadway grill, cold water

Bucklin Family Dentistry

Bucklin Law SA

Century Bank and Trust

Coach Eby Youth and Family Center

CBPU – Coldwater Board of Public Utilities (2 entries)

Tourism in the land of cold waters

Denbrock Insurance Agency

Drews Place d’Eau Froide

EV construction

Much Better Best Store

Honor the credit union

Lakeland Specialized Nursing and Rehabilitation

Cold water laurels

Lume Cannabis Co. Cold water

Mcdonalds

Michigan works southwest

Munchkinland Group Child Care Center

Neighborhood Services / Town of Coldwater

The landmarks of Patten Michigan

Royal Chevrolet Buick GMC

Southern Marsh Realty-Angie Marsh

Southern Michigan Bank and Trust

Southern Roots Salon & Spa

Steve Franks-State Agricultural Officer

The aquatic pit

The tree house

Lawn Maintenance and Snow Removal Triple E, LLC.

