Harry Potter actor and Game of Thrones star whose daughter starred in Derry Girls and Normal People

Remember when Aberforth Dumbledore, the not so long lost little brother of Albus Dumbledore, suddenly made an appearance in the last Harry Potter film after barely being mentioned in the previous seven?

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, Aberforth saves Harry, Ron, and Hermione from some Death Eaters by hastening them to his Hogsmeade pub, before helping the trio sneak into Hogwarts for battle. final against Voldemort.

Well, you could be forgiven for not recognizing him under all that facial hair, but the actor who played Aberforth is actually a huge Hollywood and TV star, who has appeared in huge hits including In Bruges, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Frozen and Game of Thrones.

In fact, Irish actor Ciarn Hinds, who describes himself as a “Late addition to the Potter tribe,” even appeared in another big Hollywood movie alongside Daniel Radcliffe, The Woman in Black, just two years after the release of the last Harry Potter movie.

Cinephiles will also know Ciarn as the priest who is shot by Colin Farrell in early 2008 in Bruges, during an assassination attempt that went horribly wrong, or as Roy Bland, one of four men who takes control of the intelligence agency The Circus in The Spy Soldier Tinker Tailor of 2011.

Or you might recognize his voice as the wise, aged troll Grand Pabbie in Disney’s Frozen and Frozen II.

Ciarn’s repertoire is not limited to film – the talented actor has played roles in theater and television throughout his career.

He appeared as the famous dreaded opponent of Night’s Watch and “King-Beyond-the-Wall” Mance Rayder in Game of Thrones, which he played from 2013 to 2015.

Wife of Ciarn for over 30 years, French actress Hlne Patarot is also well known for her role in major films, including I love you, The Mahabharata and Little Wenzhou.

So it’s no surprise that their daughter is also an actress and has landed big screen roles in recent years.

Aoife Hinds, 30, has grown stronger and stronger after starring in Derry Girls in 2018, as Mae Cheung in the second season episode The Prom.

In 2020, she appeared in Sally Rooney’s screen adaptation of Normal People, as Connell’s marginal girlfriend, who just couldn’t compete with the complex connection he had with Marianne.

Now, Aoife is set to appear on our screens soon in her biggest role yet, as Mary Tudor in the upcoming period drama Anne Boleyn, and admitted: “I never imagined I would be in a period drama, let alone playing the Queen of England.”

Talk about Aoife in a interview with freelance, Ciarn said: “We had our daughter quite late in life so we couldn’t have more children, but she more than makes up for a brood.”





In the film adaptation of Susan Hill’s infamous horror novel, Ciarn plays a local landowner in the remote village where Daniel Radcliffe – a young, recently widowed lawyer – goes to take care of the affairs of a deceased client in Eel Marsh House.

Ciarn’s character, Samuel Daily, is the only local to offer a warm welcome to Daniel’s character, Arthur Kipps, and audiences quickly see why, when the village succumbs to a terrifying series of hauntings of the Woman in Black.

The film was considered Daniel Radcliffe’s first major break with the Harry Potter franchise, although one reporter couldn’t help but ask Ciarn in an interview: “Are you the new Rupert Grint?”

A laughing Ciarn joked that he would ask his co-star, “Daniel, what do you do next, may I come?”

But he later added that starring together again was “actually just a coincidence.”

