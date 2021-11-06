Entertainment
ARE YOU LLOYDIE? GMA teases multi-award-winning actor joining their talent roster – Manila bulletin
GMA is starting again!
The network teased the arrival of another star to her family following the controversial transfer of Bea Alonzo earlier this year.
According to GMA, said actor is “happy to be back” with them.
“Multi-awarded actor, there is a big explosion! Pay attention to that this Tuesday, ”they said.
Netizens are confident that GMA will finally feature returning actor John Lloyd Cruz as the latest addition to their growing family.
Some users online noted that the photo used in the teaser post was the snapshot shared by John Lloyd’s Crown Artist Management a few months ago.
Recall that John Lloyd signed with Maja Salvador’s talent management agency last May.
John Lloyd Cruz signs up with Maja Salvador’s talent management agency
A few days after the said official presentation of its return to showbiz, GMA then teased the appearance of the latter on their network.
Apparently they were referring to John Lloyd’s first TV appearance since he took indefinite leave to deal with personal matters.
For the first time in four years, he performed and co-hosted the Wowowin show last June.
John Lloyd Cruz makes first TV appearance after indefinite leave
After that, John Lloyd was spotted with GMA executive Annette Gozon-Valdes which sparked various rumors.
Later, a report on 24 Oras, revealed that John Lloyd agreed to do at least two shows on GMA.
Meanwhile, in August, ABS-CBN reporter Karen Davila claimed actor John Lloyd had transferred to the Kapuso Network.
John Lloyd began his showbiz career as a member of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic for more than two decades, until his indefinite departure in 2019.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY NEWSLETTER
CLICK HERE TO JOIN
Sources
2/ https://mb.com.ph/2021/11/06/is-that-you-lloydie-gma-teases-about-multi-awarded-actor-joining-their-roster-of-talents/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos