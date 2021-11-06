



Archaeologists excavating an ancient theater under the modern Turkish city of zmir discovered a shared toilet where the actors probably relieved themselves before or after the performances. The latrine appears to have been installed during a renovation of the theater in the 2nd century AD. It remained in use for about 300 years, the Daily News from Hrriyet reports. It is a toilet with a U-shaped seating arrangement, as seen more often in Anatolia, which 12 to 13 people can use together, says Akin Ersoy, an archaeologist from the university of zmir Ktip elebi who directs the excavations, in a declaration of the metropolitan municipality of zmir. The use of this toilet space by a large number of people also brought socialization. The theater in the ancient city of Smyrna, about 20,000 people were seated. Researchers already knew that a separate set of latrines near the theater served spectators. The newly discovered installation was located in a stage building closed to the public. Since it’s located in a closed area, it’s possible to think of it as an artist’s toilet, Ersoy says. This is a first among theaters in the Mediterranean region. The latrines were about 16 inches high, with a smaller 3- to 4-inch-deep trough for clean water located nearby, Ali Korkmaz reports on behalf of the state. Anadolu Agency (AA). People using the toilet would have washed themselves with clean, constantly flowing water and with the help of a attached sponge to a stick. As New dawn reports, the theater itself dates back to the second century BCE Smyrna, located in the same location as modern zmir on the Aegean coast, is one of the oldest cities in the Mediterranean world, by Encyclopedia Britannica. Greek-style pottery dating back to 1000 BCE has been found there. According to ancient sources, Smyrna was controlled by the Wind turbines, Ionians and Lydians before being largely abandoned. Forces under the control of Alexander The Great reestablished the city in the fourth century BCE Along with the rest of what is now western Turkey, Smyrna came under Roman rule in the first century BCE, long before the toilets were built. Communal toilets were common in the ancient Roman world, wrote Ann O. Koloski-Ostrow, archaeologist at Brandeis University, for the Conversation in 2015. Public latrines were usually connected to a city’s main sewer lines, while private latrines had to be emptied periodically. People using public toilets had to watch out for rats and potential explosions caused by the build-up of hydrogen sulfide and methane. Archaeologists have been excavating the Smyrna Theater since 2012. The venue, located on a rocky hill overlooking the ancient city, has hosted plays, religious rituals and social events, as Ersoy said. AA in 2018. He said the theater was abandoned in the fourth century, as the growing power of Christianity led to the abandonment of pagan entertainment. Earlier this year, researchers from Pergamum, aUnesco World Heritagein western Turkey, discovered VIP seats inscribed in an amphitheater designed to resemble the Colosseum in Rome, as reported by Laura Geggel for Live Scienceat the time. Large enough to accommodate up to 50,000 spectators, the arena was probably built to compete with similar stadiums in Ephesus and Smyrna. Recommended Videos

