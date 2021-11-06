Puneeth Rajkumar possessed selfless kindness: actor Chetan pays tribute

The two aspects of Appu monsieur that I appreciated the most were his willingness to learn and the love he showed to so many of us even when he received nothing from us in return, writes Chetan. .

Relationships in the film industry are generally transactional. We meet at movie events a few times a year, laugh here and there, sing a few songs, drop a dialogue or two, at best work together, then go our separate ways. It is rare for an emotional, visceral and filial accord to strike. I have been fortunate enough to have this last significant bond with Appu sir (Puneet Rajkumar) for 13 years which I enjoyed not only as a good friend but as an older brother that I never had, who s’ is really taking care of me and guiding me even and especially when I walked paths he would think of better.

My connection to Appu monsieur dates back to my childhood years in the United States of America. I would perform Bhakta Prahlada’s deep mythological dialogues between Father Hiranyakashipu and his son at the age of 7 on Kannada platforms across the country, garnering the nickname Prahlada unaware of who Appu sir was at that time, without talk about the fact that he had effortlessly tried the role in 1985 as a child artist. I had no idea that an American acquaintance of Appu monsieur had told him about my nickname after I entered the film industry, something Appu monsieur mentioned with a loving and heartwarming smile when I invited him to my wedding. in 2020.

If I had to describe a specific moment that laid the groundwork for my substantive journey with him, it took place during rehearsals for Amrutamahotsava in February 2009, following the release of my second film. Birugaali. About fifty of us were sitting on the floor waiting for our turn to practice our respective dances when the turn of gentlemen Appu arrived. He stood up, phone in hand, and began to look at all of us sitting cross-legged questioningly. As I sat there wondering why he was late he came up to me, a newcomer not only to the industry but to all of Karnataka, dropped his phone in my lap with a disconcerting ease and turned to the dance floor. It was then that I understood that Appu monsieur trusted me; it was my responsibility to maintain that confidence not only with his phone, but in life as a whole.

During this week of rehearsal, I broached several topics with Appu monsieur, we developed a deep kinship, and later that year, I gladly agreed to act alongside him in Window. It was on the set at Rockline Studio that he enthusiastically suggested that I join his gymnasium in Sadashivnagar since my house was in an adjacent neighborhood of Bengaluru. I did this in early 2012.

At the end of that year, I waged my first militant struggle for government benefits for the victims of Endosulfan pesticides on the Karnataka coast. My understanding of social movements was relegated to the history books, so I first went to the Appu gentlemen to seek his advice. He watched the video of the endosulfan victims on his laptop and gladly agreed to come anywhere to support the humanitarian cause. I was emboldened. Six months later, we won this battle after the Karnataka State Government released Rs 90 crore for Victims Allowance. At that point, I began to observe Appu sir’s social concern, knowing that he genuinely cared about vulnerable people.

Since then and for the past 9 years, Appu sir and I have worked in the same gym, chatting while running on parallel treadmills, lifting weights next to each other and doing yoga together. I was always struck by his physical form, his strength, his flexibility with a wide smile and a cheerful cry, Hey, Chetan, how are you, man? watch good movies this week?

In early 2020, I went to Appu sir and Ashwini madames to invite them as special guests for my wedding celebration at a local orphanage. We spoke for half an hour on a wide range of topics from Bahujan philosopher Narayan Gurus’ contributions to the need for learning and social service in today’s contexts. Appu monsieur mentioned how he understood the importance of education after welcoming Kannadas Kotyadipathi (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire) and as a result, had taken on brand ambassadors for the Right to Education and Skills Development Council to help raise our rural youth.

In terms of social service, he believed that after having met his basic and family needs, it was our responsibility to give back in our own capacities. Subsequently, during the first wave of the coronavirus, he contributed Rs. 50 lakh to our state government, then we supported many working class people we both knew from gym, yoga and cinema, all without advertising in the second wave. He also never took any money for the songs he sang, singing them for their musicality and lyrics, and convincing patrons to donate to his family’s charities.

During my wedding function on February 2, 2020, Appu monsieur (and Ashwini madam) arrived at the orphanage precisely at the time of 7.15pm that I had requested, waited patiently on stage while my parents spoke and Megha and I made our self-written vows, and articulated to the crowd about our mutual admiration for the Kannada language. I will always cherish the memory of all of us holding together our book of the Indian Constitution in front of thousands of supporters on this special day.

In 2020, our interactions were numerous, both personal and professional. I appreciated his words when he told me to stay away from any conflict in the film industry because I knew they came from a place of warmth and worry, and he attended. at the launch of my film. Maarga after just a request by phone call.

Although my opposition to the privilege of a few to the detriment of so many in society and in the Kannada film industry, a.k.a. the cultivation of the stars, has started to become more vigilant through protests, speeches and writings, this did not interfere with the relationship that Appu sir and I shared. although he was a star since birth and I never. To paraphrase Shakespeares Twelfth Night, Appu monsieur was given fame but never possessed the tantrums, arrogance, or contempt that came with this package.

Just as a strong defender of democracy can recognize that there were good monarchs, a strong advocate of equality can accept that in theory and in the case of Support in practice too, there can be good monarchs. stars. Appu sis’ entire work as an actor as well as his choice of tracks and content as a producer supports the aforementioned claim. In a society and film industry that prioritizes profits over people, he made sure that the films he was a part of could be enjoyed by the whole family. Even though films of violence, cruelty, self-glorification and glorification would have benefited his bank balance and massive appeal more, he continued his father’s glorious legacy by playing the role of the protagonist in projects. healthy entertainment and, thus, enriching the artistic field, inclusive aspects of cinema.

As a producer, he launched newcomers through content-based topics to enhance the creative elements of Kannada films and ensure a higher percentage of commercially successful businesses rather than an occasional blockbuster.

Although Appu monsieur was affable and affectionate to everyone in the film fraternity and outside, he admired actors who hone the craft of performance. Once in the gym, he told me about his close fellowship with the talented Aamir Khan in the Hindi film industry. I also read how, at an award ceremony flooded with celebrities, he was keen to interact with another Hindi actor of immense ability, Pankaj Tripathi. Praising those who are confident in the cinema versus those who are superstars reveals Appu’s emphasis on the artistic dimensions of cinema rather than the financial dimensions which often take on unwarranted importance. He was an oasis in a desert of money at all costs. The Kannada film industry will truly realize the gravity of its downfall in the years to come.

The two aspects of Appu monsieur that I appreciated the most were his willingness to learn, to become a better human being with time and care, the love that he showed to so many of us even when he received nothing from us in return. Selfless kindness is an attribute few have. A fitting homage to Appu monsieur would be to cultivate these noble principles in ourselves.

Like his parents before him, Appu monsieur donated his eyes. Respect to his family for honoring his wishes. While in the hospital to see him on October 29, 2021, a medical team removed his eyes in the window 6 hours after death. In the days that followed, his cornea and eyeballs made it possible to see four young people from Karnataka. Following in the footsteps of Messrs Appu, we must also continue to give life and death by being organ donors. I promise to do this and hope to launch a campaign to get as many others as possible to follow suit.

