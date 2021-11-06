After FabIndia controversy, experts explain what binds them all

Before the controversy that erupted over clothing brand FabIndia’s use of “Jashn-e-Riwaaz”, anyone thinking of Urdu might have looked to Gulzar’s famous lines in “Chaiyya Chaiyya”: “Woh yaar hai jo khushboo ki tarah, Woh jiski zubaan Urdu ki tarah.” Now, mired in controversy, the politics of language is taking center stage and its poetics relegated to the shadows. is a language without which much of the expression of love of Hindi speakers would not have come to fruition. Speaking to News18, experts in Urdu echoed this sentiment. Professor Abul Kalam of the Department of Urdu from Maulana Azad National Urdu University and Dr Khalid Jawed from Jamia Millia Islamia Urdu Department, alluded to Gulzar’s lines from the famous SRK-starrer to explain Hindi -Urdu connect. has a false dichotomy between the two, as they are sister languages ​​that do not do that by writing. For Hindi it is Devanagari, while for Urdu it is Nastaliq. Syntaxically, Urdu and Hindi are both rooted in Sanskrit while lexically Urdu is rooted in Perso-Arabic verbiage, Hindi in Sanskrit. Their commonalities, however, far outweigh the differences.

The Hindi-Urdu link

Urdu originates from pre-partition India. Amir Khosrow was his first known poet, and the mixed language in which he wrote was variously called Hindvi, Dehlavi, Rekhta, Hindustani at different times in his development. It was the language of the people, spoken in military camps, in markets, by artisans, Dr Jawed said. “There was no foreign route involved in the origin of Urdu,” he said, adding that it was one of the languages ​​enshrined in the Indian constitution. In fact, it is an Eighth Schedule language and a regional dialect registered in Nepal. “Languages ​​are like human beings,” Dr Jawed said. “No language is absolutely pure,” he explained, explaining how Hindi regularly uses many Urdu words like “Nazir” , “ameen”, “lokpal”, even the word “adaalat” are all in Urdu. If these words are used for all the inhabitants of this country, then how can Urdu be called the language of a religion in particular? ”According to Professor Kalam also, Hindi and Urdu are two facets of the same linguistic phenomenon.

On the FabIndia controversy

While Dr Jawed was of the opinion that objecting to FabIndia’s use of the word “jashn” is fundamentally wrong and that the call for his boycott runs counter to India’s composite culture, the Professor Kalam felt that Deepavali should not have been replaced by another word. This is because, he says, it is imbued with deep religio-cultural connotations. It’s as if no other words should be used for Roza, he said. “For Roza, there is the opening, maintaining and breaking of the fast. Fast is not a known concept in any context other than Roza’s.” While the ad may not have had a sinister intent, he said, it shouldn’t have altered the textural nuances of religious and cultural words. “Deepavali is not a simple term,” he said. “It’s not like water, which, whatever its name, is transcendent and identical.” However, the call to boycott the ad cannot be justified, he added: “A democracy expects its followers to be mature.” Speaking on the intention of the ad, he said: Riwaaj. But by poor spelling, debate, attention, novelty or creativity might have been wanted because the sound “z” is one of the specialties of Urdu compared to all other Indian languages. “

Dr Jawed, on the other hand, argued that since the words “jashn” and “samaroh” or “riwaaz” and “mode” mean the same thing, their interchangeability is in no way offensive.

FabIndia has since said in a statement that ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ is not their collection of Diwali products.

The poetics of Urdu and that of Bollywood connect

Bollywood has a rough estimate of 75% to 80% of Urdu words in its romantic lexicon, Professor Kalam said. Without those words, all his romanticism would crumble. He quoted the song “Mera Mehboob Aayega” from the 1994 movie “Gopi Kishan”. The song says: “Mera mehboob aayega, koi saughaat layega…” In it, the Urdu word “saughaat” means “gift”, but it is not interchangeable with the Hindi word “bhent”. This is because, he explained, “saughaat” is something that can only be offered to a lover, while “bhent” can be for anyone. He also cited the song “Apni toh jaise taise” from Amitabh’s Bachchan film ‘Laawaris’. The line “Aapka kya hoga janab-e-ali” has a specific meaning, he said, which would have been foiled with only a slight change: if “ali janab” were to be used instead of “janab-e- ali ”. “‘Janab-e-ali’ is a sarcastic term you use for a younger person, whereas ‘ali janab’ would have been respectful, more formal.”

On social networks, Urdu is common. People use it on their Instagram Stories, when they’re falling in love, when they’re having a break-up, when they’re alone. This usage is most often Urdu in English or Hindi. Most people who can recognize Urdu words because of their close resemblance to Hindi can feel the romantic punch of Urdu but are unfamiliar with its handwriting. Could this romanticization of language be harmful? Dr Jawed doesn’t think so. “There is sweetness in the Urdu language,” he said. “The fact that people resort to it without knowing his writing is testament to his poetry, his ability to express and communicate complex emotions. The popularity of Urdu is not limited to literati; I have seen young doctors, engineers, MBA students are just as interested in it. “

However, arriving at a language without knowing its writing can be dangerous. You might be missing out on “the sparkle of the tongue,” said Professor Kalam. “Without learning the script, you can’t learn a language the way it should be learned,” he said. “Urdu is a language to see and know in its entirety. It is a complete phenomenon. ”According to him, the viral use of Urdu is superficial and not rooted.

