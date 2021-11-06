Shweta Bachchan shares preview of Bachchan’s intimate Diwali celebration at home





Every year on Diwali we see the biggest and grandest Diwali festivals, and one of them is hosted by the Bashchans. However, this year the Bachchans have chosen an intimate and warm celebration of Diwali. Shweta Bachchan gave us a glimpse of how the Bachchans have opted for an intimate family reunion at their home. Some time ago, Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a preview of her Diwali OOTD. She posted two pics, donning a pastel pink lehenga with silver embroidery from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Navya had kept her look subtle with a choker, matching earrings and a bindi. Recommend reading: Shweta Bachchan Nanda showering love as a girl, Navya Naveli Nanda posts throwback childhood photo Now Shweta took to her Instagram account and posted a happy family photo, giving us a glimpse into Bachchan's intimate Diwali celebrations. In the photo, Shweta can be seen posing with, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Everyone was dressed in traditional clothes. At the same time, Shweta wrote: "Pod". Check it out below: For the unknown, Shweta Bachchan married Delhi businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. Together, the duo raised two adorable children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Currently, Shweta lives with her parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and reports suggest that she had separated from Nikhil. Also read: Shweta Bachchan posts photo of Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, miss them 'pain' For those who don't know, Shweta Bachchan Nanda shares a beautiful bond with her daughter, Navya Nanda. In fact, they're not only each other's best friends, but even the best critics. Earlier, in an interview with Vogue magazine, Shweta Nanda, Navya's mother, revealed why she didn't want her daughter to enter the film industry. On the work side, Shweta made his debut as a writer in 2018 with his book titled, Paradise Tower! Read more: Amitabh Bachchan shares birthday message with wrong age, daughter Shweta Nanda corrects it

