Dwayne The Rock Johnson vows to stop using real guns on film sets after Baldwin is filmed | Rusting movie set shooting





Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, has vowed to no longer use real guns in his films after a fatal shootout involving actor Alec Baldwin on set in New Mexico last month. Johnson, who was in Los Angeles to attend the world premiere of his new Netflix blockbuster, Red Notice, with co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, said on Wednesday that films made by his company, Seven Buck Productions, did not would never use real guns again. . I was heartbroken, Johnson said, speaking to Variety at first. We lost a life. My thoughts are with his family and everyone on set. I have known Alec for a very long time as well. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on October 21 on the set of Rust when a gun Baldwin was holding released a live bullet, police said. Baldwin had been told that the gun was cold, an industrial term meaning it was safe to use. An attorney for the gunsmith who oversaw the guns used on Rust’s film set suggested Wednesday that it was possible someone put a bullet into the gun used by Baldwin. Jason Bowles said his client, Hannah Gutierrez, removed ammunition from a box that she said contained only dummy bullets unable to fire. He said he thought it was possible that someone intentionally placed real balls, which look like mannequins, in the box. I was worried that this was what happened here, that someone was intending to sabotage this set with a live bullet intentionally placed in a mannequin box, Bowles told ABC TV Good Morning America . Were not saying that anyone who intended there would be a homicide tragedy, he added, but they wanted to do something to cause a security incident on set. This is what we believe happened. A spokesperson for the producers, Rust Movie Productions, did not comment on Bowless’s comments. The company said it was investigating the incident and had not received any formal complaints regarding safety on the Santa Fe Plateau, New Mexico. Local authorities are investigating the case and no charges have been filed against anyone involved. The incident rekindled concerns about the use of propeller pistols as the weapon Baldwin unloaded.

