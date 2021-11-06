Entertainment
Seasoned British Theater and Television Actor Lionel Blair Passes Away | Entertainment
LONDON (AP) Lionel Blair, who learned to dance from watching films by Fred Astaire and was a television and theater actor for decades in Britain, has died. He was 92 years old.
Blair died Thursday, his agent reported, without providing a cause of death.
Blair, whose real name is Lionel Henry Ogus, was born in Montreal to Russian Jewish parents. The family moved to Britain when they were young and settled in London, where he and his sister Joyce performed for people who took refuge in tube stations during the bombing of World War II .
He started his career as a teenage actor, but soon turned to dance and took on the stage name Lionel Blair.
I really wanted to be an actor, he said in 2014. I was the breadwinner after my father died when we were quite young, and I got into a musical, I got known and I stayed in musicals. But I really want to be on (the soap opera) EastEnders.
He befriended Sammy Davis Jr. after they danced in a royal variety show in 1961 at the Prince of Wales Theater in London.
He worked as a dancer, was a choreographer for television shows, and by the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s he was increasingly featured in variety shows and games. He was a panelist on the Give Us a Clue television game and host of the UK version of Name That Tune.
He has also appeared in various films, most notably as a choreographer in The Beatles’ Adventure A Hard Days Night (“Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Paul, John, George and Ringo!”) In 1964, and in the musical by 1986 Absolute Beginners.
She was an annual star of popular seasonal theater shows known as Christmas Pantomimes, and she also appeared on the Celebrity Big Brother reality shows in 2014 and The Real Marigold Hotel in 2017.
Colleagues remembered Blair as a cheerful and irrepressible presence both on and off stage.
He is survived by his wife Susan, three children and three grandchildren.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
