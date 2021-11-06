Brazilian Hollywood Film Festival is back with several premieres





The Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival announced this week that its thirteenth edition will take place November 19-21 in Los Angeles. The event will open with the film Deserto Particular by Aly Muritiba, which will also be released in North America. The film, produced by Grafo Audiovisual and Fado Filmes, was selected as the official entry to represent Brazil as Best International Film at the Oscars and had its world premiere in Venice, where it won the Audience Award. The opening night will take place at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills. The festival will also include Madalena, directed by Madiano Marcheti; Meu Nome Bagd, directed by Caru Alves de Souza, and Segredos do Putumayo, directed by Aurlio Michiles, which will have their US premiere. Cabea de ngo, written and directed by Do Cardoso, and Todos os Mortos, directed by Caetano Gotardo and Marco Dutra, will also be on the program, and they will be their Los Angeles premieres. It is an honor that the festival can be a platform to teach the best of Brazilian cinema and show all the complex and beautiful facets of the Brazilian people, said Talize Sayegh, founder of the Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival. The festival also gives us the opportunity to remind American audiences that Brazilian filmmakers are part of the Latino community and that we need to be included in the conversation. Tickets for the performances are available now and can be purchased through this link. All festival functions will comply with the latest CDC rules regarding COVID-19, so attendees will need to show proof of vaccination and wear masks to enter.

