history, culture meet at a powwow

Stepping into a powwow immerses people in Native American culture.

Tribes organize them as a means to come together and meet, where they dance, sing, renew friendships and celebrate their cultural heritage.

People will see a fire burning, which is considered sacred and represents the spirit of the powwow. When the fire is out, it means the powwow is over.

They will hear drums, which represent the heartbeat of Mother Earth.

There are dances and prayers in a circle, which functions like a church. A ceremonial torch in the circle emits smoke that carries the prayers of Native Americans to God.

Native Americans will also wave flags supporting the military – the POW / MIA flag is a common sight – to honor them for fighting for freedom.

“One of the few times veterans will hear ‘Welcome home’ is here,” Jacksonville resident said , who served as the chief veteran of the 2021 Thundering Spirit Family Pow Wow in Mount Dora in March. “It’s moving for them because they haven’t experienced anything like it.”

Some tribes organize powwows while others organize Native American festivals. The two types of events are mostly similar, with one key difference: only powwows have a ceremony called the Grand Entrance, which, as the name suggests, kicks off the event.

The Grand Entrance involves Native Americans gathering in a circle for dances and prayers.

The Grand Entrances and the circle in which they take place are considered sacred; it is courtesy for guests to stand and avoid eating or speaking as this occurs, and photography is not permitted.

For residents of Titusville , who was the chief man and chief woman of the Thundering Spirit family powwow, they want to improve the public’s understanding of Native American culture.

“We’re more traditional,” said Juanita, who, along with her husband, is from the Lipan Apache tribe of Texas. “The longest powwows are flashy.”

In her role in the powwow, Juanita spent the afternoon watching the dancing women and girls in case they needed help.

Thomas kept a close eye on the circle for anyone who violated the powwow protocols. He said he caught people smoking, drinking, taking photos and bringing dogs into the circle, which is not allowed.

The Zermenos have said serving in the roles of Head Man and Head Lady is a great honor in powwows, and the people in those roles are people in good standing that the audience can admire. Juanita compared it to how students would consider who to elect as class president.

“You’re someone people would think, ‘Wow, here’s a gentleman who’s still a gentleman and loves to teach,’” Juanita said.

All of the powwow activities are the living history of Native American cultures, and each dance has meaning to her, Juanita said. For example, a straight dance – a kind of formal dance – tells a story of war. A male dance represents the teaching of hunting.

For many people, learning Native American history from Native Americans themselves serves as an introduction to learning about their history and culture, said , the keeper of the circle and shoot the Thundering Spirit family powwow.

“People don’t learn Indigenous history from textbooks,” he said. “People don’t know they’re still there unless they protest something on their land.”

This only makes the powwow organization even more important, to pass the knowledge of their culture on to future generations.

“We love to do this,” Russo said. “It’s our life. We want to keep our traditions alive. We don’t want them to die.”