Entertainment
history, culture meet at a powwow |
Stepping into a powwow immerses people in Native American culture.
Tribes organize them as a means to come together and meet, where they dance, sing, renew friendships and celebrate their cultural heritage.
People will see a fire burning, which is considered sacred and represents the spirit of the powwow. When the fire is out, it means the powwow is over.
They will hear drums, which represent the heartbeat of Mother Earth.
There are dances and prayers in a circle, which functions like a church. A ceremonial torch in the circle emits smoke that carries the prayers of Native Americans to God.
Native Americans will also wave flags supporting the military – the POW / MIA flag is a common sight – to honor them for fighting for freedom.
“One of the few times veterans will hear ‘Welcome home’ is here,” Jacksonville resident said Jose rivera, who served as the chief veteran of the 2021 Thundering Spirit Family Pow Wow in Mount Dora in March. “It’s moving for them because they haven’t experienced anything like it.”
Some tribes organize powwows while others organize Native American festivals. The two types of events are mostly similar, with one key difference: only powwows have a ceremony called the Grand Entrance, which, as the name suggests, kicks off the event.
The Grand Entrance involves Native Americans gathering in a circle for dances and prayers.
The Grand Entrances and the circle in which they take place are considered sacred; it is courtesy for guests to stand and avoid eating or speaking as this occurs, and photography is not permitted.
For residents of Titusville Thomas and Juanita Zermeno, who was the chief man and chief woman of the Thundering Spirit family powwow, they want to improve the public’s understanding of Native American culture.
“We’re more traditional,” said Juanita, who, along with her husband, is from the Lipan Apache tribe of Texas. “The longest powwows are flashy.”
In her role in the powwow, Juanita spent the afternoon watching the dancing women and girls in case they needed help.
Thomas kept a close eye on the circle for anyone who violated the powwow protocols. He said he caught people smoking, drinking, taking photos and bringing dogs into the circle, which is not allowed.
The Zermenos have said serving in the roles of Head Man and Head Lady is a great honor in powwows, and the people in those roles are people in good standing that the audience can admire. Juanita compared it to how students would consider who to elect as class president.
“You’re someone people would think, ‘Wow, here’s a gentleman who’s still a gentleman and loves to teach,’” Juanita said.
All of the powwow activities are the living history of Native American cultures, and each dance has meaning to her, Juanita said. For example, a straight dance – a kind of formal dance – tells a story of war. A male dance represents the teaching of hunting.
For many people, learning Native American history from Native Americans themselves serves as an introduction to learning about their history and culture, said Shawn russo, the keeper of the circle and shoot the Thundering Spirit family powwow.
“People don’t learn Indigenous history from textbooks,” he said. “People don’t know they’re still there unless they protest something on their land.”
This only makes the powwow organization even more important, to pass the knowledge of their culture on to future generations.
“We love to do this,” Russo said. “It’s our life. We want to keep our traditions alive. We don’t want them to die.”
Sources
2/ http://www.thevillagesdailysun.com/history-culture-come-together-during-pow-wow/article_48caee5a-3e59-11ec-990a-97aace52ce54.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]