8 Bollywood Celebrity Portraits Celebrate Diwali, Kajol Sleek and Unpretentious!





Suara.com – This year’s Diwali is celebrated with great pomp. Many Bollywood celebrities share their Diwali celebrations on social media. For information, Diwali is an annual Hindu festival that is celebrated to symbolize the victory of good over evil. During this festival, lights are lit as a sign of celebration and hope for humanity. While some COVID-19 regulations are still in effect in India, many stars have chosen to spend the festival with family reunions, praying in temples to greet their fans. How festive will Diwali be in the Indian entertainment world this year? Here is a Bollywood style contest to celebrate Diwali! Read also:

Get to know Diwali, the holy day in India which falls on November 4, 2021 1. Priyanka Chopra Bollywood Celebrity Style Fight celebrates Diwali (instagram / priyankachopra) Priyanka Chopra posted some photos from her Diwali celebrations this year. While the actress looked gorgeous in a yellow saree, Nick Jonas looked gorgeous in a white kurta as they performed the aarti. Priyanka also shared moments from the first Diwali celebrations at their home. In the photos, this couple is beautiful. 2. Kareena Kapoor Adu Gaya Seleb Bollywood Rayakan Diwali (instagram / kareenakapoorkhan) Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated this year’s Diwali away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. With their two sons, the two celebrate Diwali at Saif’s ancestral mansion, the Pataudi Palace in Haryana. Via Instagram, Kareena shared adorable family photos from their humble Diwali celebration. Saif is paired with Taimur while Kareena holds Jeh. 3. Soha Ali Khan Read also:

10 best movie recommendations for Shah Rukh Khan, Ada Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Bollywood Celebrity Style Competition celebrates Diwali (instagram / sakpataudi) Soha Ali Khan shared a photo with her husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya praying. For this year’s Diwali celebrations, Saif Ali Khan’s sister wrote, “May love and light illuminate every dark corner of your home. Days before Diwali, Soha shared her photo with her daughter getting ready for the celebration. 4. Shilpa Shetty Bollywood celebrities fight to celebrate Diwali (instagram / theshilpashetty) This year, Shilpa Shetty celebrates Diwali at home. Raj Kundra’s wife shared a beautiful photo of herself holding a lamp in a pink sari. Shilpa also proves that she loves Diwali candy by showing off her homemade treats. “As the Diwali festival begins, light up your life with positivity, happiness, gratitude, love and smiles,” he wrote. 5. Kajol Bollywood Celebrity Style Fight celebrates Diwali (instagram / kajol) Kajol shared a portrait with his beloved family from his celebration of Diwali. The My Name is Khan star wrote: “I wish everyone a very, very happy Diwali. I really miss my daughter today.” It seems that Kajol’s daughter is unable to join in the family Diwali celebrations. Kajol herself looks elegant and understated in her sari. 6. Alia Bhatt Bollywood Celebrity Fights Celebrate Diwali (instagram / aliaabhatt) Alia Bhatt shared her Diwali greetings on her social media along with some of her beautiful portraits. The first post contains three photos of him wearing traditional purple clothing. Movie star Dear Zindagi also showed an intimate portrait with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt wrote a very sweet caption! 7. Deepika Padukone Bollywood celebrities fight to celebrate Diwali (instagram / deepikapadukone) Deepika Padukone uploaded a beautiful photo of herself in a traditional pink dress. Along with the photos, he expressed his wishes saying, “May this year be filled with light, good health and prosperity! Happy Diwali! In photos, its beauty really shines as the meaning of Diwali. 8. Sonam Kapoor Bollywood celebrity fights celebrate Diwali (instagram / sonamkapoor) Sonam Kapoor shared her stunning portrait in an elegant white dress. Along with her beautiful photos, she wrote: “As dawn marks the arrival of light into a world of darkness, may the light of Diwali mark the start of a bright new year in your life. Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year! “ This is the style of a number of Bollywod celebrities celebrating Diwali. May Diwali this year bring a light of happiness in their life and career! Contributors: Chusnul Chotimah

