Hollywood Battle Stations – Shepherd Express

Hollywood eagerly went to war after the bombs fell on Pearl Harbor. But despite growing threats from abroad in previous years, most studios avoided taking a stand, let alone making films critical of warring nations, until the United States was drawn into it. the dispute. The main reason: Germany remained an important market for American films and the Nazi regime threatened to ban Hollywood products deemed unfavorable to the Reich.

This profit-first position is one of the many familiar stories told in Hollywood victory, the latest book from the publisher of IndieWire. For anyone who doesn’t know the story at all, the title reveals the happy ending: We Won, and the American Film Industry deserved an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Hollywood victory examines the industry’s contributions to the war effort through a broad lens. Author Christian Blauvelt identifies a small handful of anti-Nazi films released before the United States entered the war and explores Hollywood’s lesser-known preemptive push in Latin America. The cultural offensive in the South was at the behest of Franklin D. Roosevelt, worried that the dictators of the Western Hemisphere would side with Hitler. As a result, Carmen Miranda has become a familiar presence in Hollywood movies.

Blauvelt recounts the industry’s reaction to Pearl Harbor. Several films in production have been revamped and scripts rewritten to reflect the war. An idea already placed on the desk of producer Hal Wallis has remained a classic, Casablanca. The author unearths little-known facts. Fearing an invasion of the West Coast, the US military stationed troops at the Disneys studio near Los Angeles but not too close to cause panic and Disney was awarded a contract to make films for the Navy.

Hollywood victory reviews director Frank Capras’ documentary series for GIs, Why We Fight; follows stars who fought in uniform like Jimmy Stewart and Clark Gabel; and sums up a host of war films in wartime. In the chapter Fighting For Freedom Abroad With None At Home, we learn that Roosevelts’ film industry liaison told tycoons that they must create black portrayal in their films. Stormy weather must have been an answer.

Hollywood Victory: The Movies, Stars and Stories of WWII is published by Running Press.