Hollywood actor has something to say about real guns on set





The Supreme Court heard arguments earlier this week over a gun law in New York, its biggest gun case in more than a decade. We talked about it a bit on the KIT Morning News because we’re armed people, our audiences are armed people and that’s how we ride. Supreme Court considers firearms case The law, which is similar to others in half a dozen states, limits the carrying of a firearm in public to those who can demonstrate a special need to do so. Ten years ago, the High Court interpreted the 2nd Amendment to mean that people should be able to keep guns at home for self-defense. {Big stretch, that one, but thanks.} Now the question I and others have is, aren’t we even more at risk in public than we are at home? (YES) So if guns are ok for home protection and I don’t need to prove “special circumstances”, why would I have to show “special circumstances” to carry my gun in public? where the most dangerous circumstances exist? Chief Justice John Roberts asked why this should be necessary, saying, “The idea that you need a license to practice law, I think, is unusual in the context of the Bill of Rights. It’s time you got a good one John, we’ll be watching the court for its important decision probably next spring. Rust gun error Meanwhile, a high-profile accidental shootout is making headlines. Some Hollywood liberals have a bad habit of supporting anti-gun initiatives and then making millions of dollars making movies featuring guns of all kinds! Glad to see that Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson did not follow this path after the tragic fatal shooting that took place on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie “RUST”. On October 21, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot to death when actor Alex Baldwin fired a gun believed to be blank loaded. This was not the case and the investigation into his death continues. Good rock call In the meantime, The Rock has pledged to stop using real guns on any of their future film sets. Variety Wednesday (November 3), “I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without a lack of clarity here, that any movie we have with Seven Bucks Productions – any movie, any TV show or whatever we do or produce – we will not use real weapons at all.“ Johnson says he’ll switch to rubber guns and deal with mimicking reality in post-production and he says he won’t worry about the cost increase. A quote from Johnson is something everyone involved in the American gun debate should consider is this. – “In the aftermath of a tragedy, the safest and smartest thing to do is pause for a second and really reconsider how you’re going to move forward. Hopefully the Supreme Court exercises that kind of measured thinking when ruling on the 2nd Amendment, New York law, and public deferral. WATCH: Most famous actor born every year

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newstalkkit.com/big-time-hollywood-actor-has-something-to-say-about-real-guns-on-set/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos