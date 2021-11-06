1974 Film Buster and Billie





SAINT CLAIR, Mich., November 6, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – In 1974, a romantic drama graced theaters across the country to become an instant cult classic. Filmed in and around Statesboro, Georgia and released by Columbia Pictures, Buster and Billie would become a hot topic in film circles around the world for its controversial content and violent ending. Following the tragedy of the story, the film itself would become lost and presumed destroyed when the original masters were gone for 45 years. After decades of rumors, speculations and mysteries; the original masters have been located, and Buster and Billie have been restored and remastered by Michigan-based Zephina Media for re-release on Blu-Ray and DVD. With young actors Jan-Michael Vincent (Buster), Joan Goodfellow (Billie), Pamela Sue Martin (Margie), Clifton James (Jake) and Robert Englund (Whitey); The scorching storyline and tragic end of Buster and Billie provided viewers with a unique cinematic experience that was groundbreaking for the time. Set in a small town in Georgia in the late 1940s, Buster and Billie follows the classic “boy meets girl” theme, but with an unprecedented twist. Buster Lane, the popular guy at school is engaged to his high school girlfriend Margie Hooks. Billie-Jo Trulucki is the underprivileged girl at school who catches her attention. Frustrated with her fiancé, Buster begins to visit Billie, and what started as a physical relationship has turned into a steamy romance. Billie’s new exclusive infuriates Buster’s friends. What happened next shocked viewers and critics alike. Unresponsive to criticism, Buster and Billie fans began to show unwavering support once the film seemed to fade from history. Bootleg versions started popping up from time to time, but in the 45 years that have passed, nothing has ever come close to the quality of the original film. Often the subject of “whatever happened to …” talk among moviegoers, the film’s demise has become a pop culture mystery, until now. At the end of 2019, Zephina Media project manager Seth Doherty set out to solve the Buster and Billie mystery. After nearly a year of unsuccessful research, Doherty contacted a connection at Sony Pictures that helped locate the long-forgotten original items of Buster and Billie in Sony’s underground vaults. Eager to restore the image to its full glory, Zephina began a complete restoration using digital scanning to bring this cult classic back to life. “It’s been quite a scavenger hunt, with a lot of twists and turns,” Doherty said. “I’m a bit of a huge fan of the film and I think other Buster And Billie fans will be delighted with the results.” The restoration process involves taking a high-resolution digital photo of each frame from the original film negative and applying software and other techniques to clean and restore colors. “Sony has taken care of the film reels very well,” Doherty said. “We held our breath because it’s been almost 50 years since the reels went through a projector, or in this case a scanner. But in the end the film was in great condition and easy to work with. . ” To learn more about Buster and Billie or to get a copy on Blu-Ray or DVD, please visit: https://www.busterandbillie.com ## About Zephina Media Zephina Media is a film production company based in Saint Clair, Michigan. Founded in 2019 by Audrey Westrick. ## Website: https://www.busterandbillie.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/busterandbillie For more information or press inquiries, please contact Seth Doherty at 810-455-3474 or [email protected] Related images Image 1: Buster and Billie Joan Goodfellow and Jan-Michael Vincent star in cult 1974 film Buster And Billie This content was posted through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

