Hollywood Theater Holds Paranormal Investigation for Halloween | New





GOWANDA It was a really interesting October at the Hollywood Theater topped off with a spooky Halloween celebration. The month opened on October 9 with the screening of the 1925 film The Phantom of the Opera. Organist Dennis James provided the musical accompaniment for the film and provided insight into what transpired in the cinematic experience in the 1920s. James also announced two upcoming events in the silent film series slated for 2022. A Rudolph Valentino film is slated for Valentine’s Day weekend, and for April Fool’s Day there will be a trio of silent shorts featuring today’s top comedic talent. On October 16, contemporary Christian group Five-14 performed at the theater. Then on Saturday, the Hollywood Theater presented All Hallows Eve in Hollywood with Jamestown Paranormal Investigators. The paranormal group made two presentations on the types of haunting events that there are as well as the guidelines for doing the type of investigations they do. They also talked about some of the investigations they had done in the past. Public comments were requested on their experiences and questions from the public were answered as they arose. After the general presentations, a group of about 20 people with VIP tickets stayed to observe the paranormal group as they investigated the theater overnight. A couple even came from Rochester for the experience. Two groups were formed to separately explore the balcony, backstage and basement of the dark theater. Although there were several instances of equipment reacting to various things, and some of those present heard faint sounds from time to time, there were no major surprising physical manifestations to be encountered that night. . At the end of the night, those present reviewed and discussed the events of the night. One of the older members of the paranormal group said it was his fourth investigative visit to the theater and the only constant for him was some sort of presence on the east side of the balcony. From my knowledge of past investigations by Jamestown Paranormal and another investigative group, the only thing this reporter remembered during the night were the previously noted experiences in that same part of the building. All in all, it was an interesting experience that is sure to be repeated on occasion for years to come. As November approaches, a busy holiday season continues at the theater. On Friday, the major voices of the SUNY Fredonia School of Music will be in the theater for a performance. In mid-November, the group will present the opera II Matrimonio Segretto at the Robert W. Marvel Theater in SUNY Fredonia. The free performance will present excerpts from this opera with English surtitles. Then on Saturday, The Eaglez will be on hand to give a concert featuring the music of the rock band Eagles. Gowanda soprano Kimberly Merrill will perform Russian Romances, a vocal recital, at 7 p.m. on November 19 and 2 p.m. on November 20. On November 23, the Haudenosaunee Song & Dance Performance program is scheduled to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. Many singers and dancers come from the Gowanda area as well as the high school community. For more information visit gowandahollywoodtheater.com or call (716) 532-6103.

