Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will make magic happen in the movie Wicked | Entertainment
New York Daily News (TNS)
This broom is finally taking off.
The long-awaited film adaptation of the Broadway hit Wicked has finally found its two magical greats in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the couple announced Thursday on Instagram.
Thank goodness Grande, 28, said in an article alongside five photos, including the moment she learned she had won the role of Galinda-turned-Glinda the Good Witch., created by Kristin Chenoweth. Grande also included a snapshot of the rose bouquet that Erivo, 34, sent her.
Pink goes well with green, Erivo, 34, captioned all four of her photos, featuring the moment she learned she had won the role of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, created by Idina Menzel, and her happy Zoom encounter with Grande.
That reunion, which included director Jon M. Chu, took place moments before we announced it to the world, according to the filmmaker’s Instagram story.
The announcement follows a story from The Hollywood Reporter in which insiders revealed that Wicked, which has been in development at Universal since 2004, was again delayed as production moved from Atlanta to the UK on filming due to start in June.
Before the change, filming was due to start in March. Now, the live-action show, which grossed over $ 1 billion in ticket sales, will be the first film to set at the new Sky Studios in the London area. Despite the tight schedule and high expectations, sources told The Hollywood Reporter last month that the script was still in progress.
Chu, who helmed mega-hit Crazy Rich Asians, will bring Oz to the big screen after Billy Elliot director Stephen Daldry leaves his post due to scheduling and creative conflicts.
Both the musical and the Broadway movie are based on Gregory Maguires’ inspired book Wizard of Oz about the origins of the two witches, their friendship, and what ultimately separated them.
