Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s movie opens at Rs 26 crore





Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi got a bumper opening at the box office. Rohit Shetty’s film opened in theaters with an estimated collection of Rs 26 crore on Friday November 5th. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif, brought a silver lining to theaters with a decent box office opening. It also received positive reviews from film critics and filmmakers. SOORYAVANSHI OPENS AT RS 26 CRORE AT THE BOX OFFICE Sooryavanshi has been released on over 3,500 screens in India and 1,300 screens overseas. He bumped into the Hollywood movie, Eternals, which went unappreciated by critics around the world. However, Sooryavanshi received rave reviews from all quarters. He earned an estimated amount of Rs 26 crore on day 1 of his release. Early figures for the territory (of Sooryavanshi) are very similar to Golmaal Again, but it is likely that Mumbai will lag behind due to Maharashtra being at 50% occupation, according to a report from Boxofficeindia.com. Eternals’ collections are also strong and could end near the nett of Rs 8 crore, making it the best result for Hollywood after the pandemic. Together, the two films will look at a net total of Rs 33-35 crore for the major Diwali holiday, which is similar to what Housefull 4 did in 2019 on that day, according to the report. Taran Adarsh ​​confirmed that Sooryavanshi earned Rs 26.29 crore. He wrote: “#Sooryavanshi ROARS on day 1 REVIVE biz Records EXCELLENT numbers, despite 50% occupancy in the largest market [#Maharashtra] Day 2 is SUPER STRONG Has the potential to grow over the weekend MOVIES AND CINÉGEURS ARE BACK Fri 26.29 cr. #India biz. #Diwali (sic). “ #Sooryavanshi ROARS on Day 1 REVIVE biz Records EXCELLENT numbers, despite 50% occupancy in largest market [#Maharashtra] Day 2 is SUPER STRONG Has the potential to grow over the weekend MOVIES AND CINÉGEURS ARE BACK Fri 26.29 cr. #India biz. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/JhZbIxxqAp taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2021 See Sooryavanshi’s Box Office collection in different parts of the country below: AKSHAY KUMAR CELEBRATES A POSITIVE RESPONSE TO SOORYAVANSHI An elated Akshay Kumar took to social media to express his glee at the positive reviews and fan response for Sooryavanshi. He shared a wacky video of himself in which he is seen dancing. He wrote: “Pardon the wacky gig, thrilled! Thank you so much for embracing cinemas into your lives. The great answer isn’t just for the #Sooryavanshi team, it’s a mark of faith that will bring back joy and prosperity in our film industry. We are nothing without you. Pure gratitude (sic). “ ALL ABOUT SOORYAVANSHI Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s crime universe which began with Ajay Devgns Singham in 2011. The final actor features cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. After Singham and Singham Returns, Ranveer Singh took over with Simmba. Now Akshay has captured the hearts of the audience with Sooryavanshi and Katrina Kaif. READ ALSO | Sooryavanshi movie review: Akshay Kumar will do anything to save Aryan READ ALSO | Sooryavanshi Sets New Record as It Releases to 1,300 Overseas Screens, Reaches 4,000 Locations in India

