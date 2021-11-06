How Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Lost Their Influence

The HOLLYWOOD LABOR conflicts have a certain theatrical flair. When Scarlett Johansson sued Disney in July, claiming she was underpaid for her role in Black Widow, the studio launched an Oscar-worthy offensive against actresses’ contempt for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the covid-19 pandemic. In September, film crews marched to demand better conditions, holding up signs designed by America’s top prop makers. And when WarnerMedia decided to air Dune on its streaming service the same day it hit theaters in October, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve breathed a wonderful breath that watching Dune on TV … is driving one out. -bord in his bathtub.

The streaming revolution has shot money in Hollywood as studios compete to attract subscribers. Last month, Netflix boasted that its fourth quarter content roster would be the strongest yet, with new titles such as “Don’t Look Up,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and the final season of “Money. Heist “, a Spanish bank robbery. saga. On November 12, Disney will announce its final go-live blitz, with new shows for Disney + expected to include “Star Wars” and the Marvel spinoff.

Yet despite the largesse, it has been an eventful year in Tinseltown, as everyone from A-List stars to the combing team has gone to war with the movie studios. Some of the disputes are due to the pandemic, which has shaken production and release schedules. But the tension has a deeper cause. As streaming disrupts the TV and film industry, the way talent is paid is changing. Most workers are better off, but the power of megastars is waning.

Starting with the pandemic. When theaters closed, studios rushed to find screens for their films. Some, like MGM’s latest James Bond film, have been delayed for more than a year. Others were sent to streaming platforms sometimes without the consent of the actors or directors. Those whose pay was tied to box office revenue were compensated, either behind the scenes (as WarnerMedia did in the Dune case) or after very public feuds (such as with Disney and Ms. Johansson).

Yet even before covid, streaming altered the balance of power between studios and creatives. First, there is more money around. There is an overwhelming demand and need for talent, driven by streaming platforms and the amount of money they spend, says Patrick Whitesell, executive chairman of Endeavor, whose talent agency WME had Charlie Chaplin among its staff. clients. Three years ago there were six major bidders for new film projects, in the form of Netflix and the five major Hollywood studios. Now, with the arrival of Amazon, Apple and others, there are more than ten. Streamers pay 10 to 50% more than others, another agent estimates.

Workers below the line, such as cameramen and sound engineers, are also busier. Competition between studios has created a seller’s market, says Spencer MacDonald of Bectu, a union in Britain, where Netflix does more shows than anywhere else in North America. In the United States, the number of jobs in acting, filming and editing will increase by a third over the next ten years until 2030, four times the total growth rate of employment in America. , estimates the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Streamers’ thirst for variety means their seasons have half as many episodes as the shows they air and are refreshed less frequently. That means people have to hurry to work more often, says a script supervisor. A fatal accident on the set of Rust, a movie starring Alec Baldwin, sparked a safety debate amid the hectic pace of production. But streamers’ short, well-paying seasons leave more time for side-by-side CV polishing projects, and the work is more creatively rewarding. Both Netflix and Apple nominate all roles, in every possible category for awards, reports a decorator who adds that the price for this can be 90 hours per week. IATSE, a union that represents 60,000 below-the-line workers in America, has reached a deal with studios for better wages and conditions; its members will begin voting on the deal on November 12.

More controversial is the streamer payment model, which creates new winners and losers. Creative stars previously received an upfront fee and a final deal that promised a share of the project’s future profits. For streamers, the value of a show is more difficult to calculate, as it lies in its ability to recruit and retain subscribers rather than attracting bettors at the box office. Studios also want the freedom to stream their content directly without arguing with a star like Ms. Johansson whose salary is tied to box office revenue. The result is that studios are following Netflix’s lead by buying talent with a large upfront fee, followed by minimal or no bonuses if a project is doing well.

This is perfect for most creative people. The buyouts have been very beneficial to talent, says Whitesell. You negotiate what the success would be … for that content and then you get it guaranteed. Plus, instead of waiting up to ten years for your money’s worth, you get it the day the series ends. Americas 50,000 actors made an average of $ 22 an hour last year when they weren’t parking cars or pumping gas, so most are happy to take the cash up front and to let the studio take the risk. Another agent says some celebrity clients prefer the secrecy of the odds streamers to the public dissection of box office flops.

For the best actors and writers, however, the new system is proving to be costly. People are underpaid for success and overpaid for failure, says John Berlinski, lawyer at Kasowitz Benson Torres who represents the stars. The old contracts were like a lottery ticket, he says. Create a hit show that lasted six or seven seasons and you could earn $ 100 million in return; do a phenomenon like Seinfeld and you could make $ 1 billion.

A few star showrunners such as Shonda Rhimes, a repeat TV hit producer currently at Netflix, can still close nine-figure deals. But the creators of successful shows are more likely to end up with bonuses of a few million dollars a year. And while the actors receive what looks like huge payouts for movies from streamers, Dwayne Johnson has reportedly received $ 50 million from Amazon for Red One, for example, in the past they could earn double a deal. back-end.

Some creative guys complain that newcomers just don’t understand show business. With its corporate telephony mentality, AT&T, a cable giant that acquired WarnerMedia in 2018, has turned Hollywood’s most famous studio into one of the last stops you would make, an agent complains. Disney’s new boss Bob Chapek came through the company’s theme parks division. Silicon Valley streamers are more comfortable with spreadsheets than stardust.

But their reluctance to worship A-listers also has an economic rationale. The star system, in which actors like Archibald Leach were transformed into idols like Cary Grant, was created by studios to reduce the risks associated with the financially perilous business of filmmaking. A blockbuster, which today could cost $ 200 million to run, plus the same in marketing, has a fleeting chance of breaking even at the box office. The bet is less risky if a star guarantees an audience.

Today, studios are reducing the risks of their films not with stars but with intellectual property. The box office-dominating Disney relies on franchises like Marvel, whose success doesn’t depend on actors who are stuck in spandex leotards. Amazon’s most expensive project to date is a $ 465 million Lord of the Rings spin-off with no megastar attached. Netflix’s biggest acquisition is the back-catalog of Roald Dahl, a children’s author, which he bought in September for around $ 700 million.

In addition, the approach of streams to generate hits is different. While winning at the box office required betting big on a few gigantic projects, Netflix’s method is more akin to a random walk where hits are first discovered by their users, then amplified by … algorithms, note MoffettNathanson, an analyst firm. Netflix released 824 new episodes in the third quarter of this year, more than four times as many as Amazon Prime or Disney +. His biggest hit, Squid Game, has a largely unknown distribution outside of South Korea. Competition isn’t just about who has the best content; it’s also framed around who has the best technology to find it out, says MoffettNathanson. In the new Hollywood, stars are neither made nor born: they are algorithmically generated.