



Ah, Canadian! Eva mendes and Ryan gosling are finally realizing their long-standing plan to leave Los Angeles for a life in the Great White North, according to a source. The article continues under advertisement The 47-year-old and Gosling, 40 – who share Esmeralda, 7 and Love, 5 – “have always avoided the public gaze, but they want even more privacy now that the girls are getting older,” the source explains. “Ryan’s hospitality field is the perfect place for them to grow up away from the spotlight. “ The article continues under advertisement Source: Mega While Notebook star, who took a hiatus from filming after starring in the 2018s First man, has a full roster of upcoming projects, Mendes “no longer has any interest in Hollywood,” the source notes, noting that she hasn’t made a movie for seven years. “Eva’s only interest right now is being a mom, and Ryan is totally supportive of her.” The article continues under advertisement Plus, when Gosling wraps up his last engagement – he just signed to play Ken in the new Barbie flick – “he’s going to take another extended break,” the source reverses, adding that this is “the perfect time to take a step.” The wheels are already moving. According to the source, the lovebirds – who bonded in 2011 after meeting on the set of The place Beyond the Pines – “started looking for properties, mostly in Ontario,” near where the actor grew up. The article continues under advertisement Source: Mega While they will always have a place in Los Angeles, “Eva and Ryan agreed that they wanted their main base to be Canada,” the source adds. “They can’t think of a better place to raise their family.” The article continues under advertisement Last year, Mendes made it clear that home is wherever Gosling is. The Coupling the actress took to Instagram in October 2020 to share a photo of herself running on the beach which she captioned: “I haven’t seen a beach this year. I haven’t run This year.” Source: Mega When a savvy fan commented, “You gotta tell Ryan to get you out more,” Mendes replied, “No thanks I’m fine. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world. . “

