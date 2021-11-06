Entertainment
THE BOLLYWOOD 4-BOOKS-IN-1 POCKET BOOK SERIES – Odyssey Online Store
- Author :Diptakirti Chaudhuri
- ISBN: 9789391028008
- Category: Non-fiction / Reference
- Obligatory: Box (4 titles)
- Format: Short A
- To print: Hachette India
- Total page extent: 672 pages
- Cover price: Rs 1200 (* Special offer price: Rs 999)
- Release date: december 2021
ABOUT THE BOX
Tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh!
Yeh kahaan aa gaye hum
Naam toh suna hoga?
Mera kuch saamaan
This to finish set of books takes you in a whirlwind around the kab-kahaan-kaun-kya of the Hindi cinema world like never before.
Taking off from the popular childhood game Name Place Animal Thing, this original collector’s box contains a four-book series of unexpected and fun facts about 50 important dates, places, people and things in Indian cinema. Revealing the stories behind unforgettable characters and their shenanigans, humble objects that have become icons, places that have become legendary and dates of undeniable (and sometimes notorious) importance, these books are the ultimate dive into the history and anecdotes of Bollywood.
Whether you’re a trivia junkie or die-hard Bollywood fan, or about to turn detractors into one, this must-have series will have you hooked all the way. Ab bachke kahaan jaaoge?
1. The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Dates:
A Hindi film goes to Cannes. Raj Kapoor goes to Russia.
Dilip Kumar rises in court against Madhubala. Stardust again finds himself facing a judge!
Amitabh Bachchan is resurrected. Gulshan Kumar is shot dead.
The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Dates records 50 important dates that mark major breakthroughs in the history of Hindi cinema. Blockbuster release dates and trend start dates. Dates when the country’s politics were influenced by a movie. And the dates on which Hindi cinema changed the world as we know it!
Whether you’re a trivia buff or die-hard Bollywood fan, or about to turn your detractors into one, this must-read book will have you proclaiming Tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh!
2.The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Places
A workshop turned school. A city that made Bihar cool.
A manor. A single screen theater.
An icy mountain, a theater of war. A distant island, a lair of mega-villains.
The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Places drop the pin on 50 memorable places that mark milestones in Hindi cinema. Places that started out as filming locations but have become landmarks. Fictitious places that have become indelible in our childhood. And a place inspired by a radio frequency!
Whether you’re a trivia buff or die-hard Bollywood fan, or about to turn your detractors into one, this must-read book will have you singing Yeh kahaan aa gaye hum!
3.The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Characters
A goddess who defeated the box office gods. An emperor who was defeated by a slave.
A child who has become an adult too soon. An adult who went the other way.
An alcoholic. A teetotaler. A millionaire. A tramp.
The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Characters presents 50 legendary characters who have become icons of Hindi cinema. Characters that we wanted to become. Characters that we loved, hated, coveted and even adored. Characters with whom we laughed, cried and whose lives became inspirations for the stories of our own lives.
Whether you are an anecdote junkie or a die-hard Bollywood fan, or about to turn your detractors into one, this must-read book will have you declaring Unka naam toh suna hoga!
4.The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Things
A gramophone record that didn’t have a name. A train that caught fire.
Shoes that identified a bad guy. Shoes that identified a hero.
A cap that everyone wanted. A bag of diamonds that no one had.
The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Things lists 50 iconic objects that have become symbolic of the Hindi film industry. Things that changed the definition of romance. Things that united the nation. Things that define a generation. These are things that have transcended the movie screens to our lives, things that have kept us awake for many moonlit nights.
Whether you’re a trivia buff or die-hard Bollywood fan, or about to turn detractors into one, this must-read book will have you humming along. Mera kuchh saamaan
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Diptakirti Chaudhuri is a shopkeeper by day and a writer by night. He is passionate about and writes about Hindi cinema. He has written six books including three on Bollywood trivia, one on Bollywood history and one on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed. He divides his time between his family in Bangalore and his job in Pune. Outside of real life, he can be found on his blog (diptakirti.com) and Twitter (@diptakirti).
Sources
2/ https://odyssey.in/collections/pre-order-upcoming-new-books/products/the-bollywood-pocketbook-series-4-books-in-1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]