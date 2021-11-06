THE BOLLYWOOD 4-BOOKS-IN-1 POCKET BOOK SERIES – Odyssey Online Store

Author : Diptakirti Chaudhuri

ISBN: 9789391028008

9789391028008 Category: Non-fiction / Reference

Non-fiction / Reference Obligatory: Box (4 titles)

Box (4 titles) Format: Short A

Short A To print: Hachette India

Hachette India Total page extent: 672 pages

672 pages Cover price: Rs 1200 (* Special offer price: Rs 999)

Rs 1200 (* Special offer price: Rs 999) Release date: december 2021

ABOUT THE BOX

Tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh!

Yeh kahaan aa gaye hum

Naam toh suna hoga?

Mera kuch saamaan

This to finish set of books takes you in a whirlwind around the kab-kahaan-kaun-kya of the Hindi cinema world like never before.

Taking off from the popular childhood game Name Place Animal Thing, this original collector’s box contains a four-book series of unexpected and fun facts about 50 important dates, places, people and things in Indian cinema. Revealing the stories behind unforgettable characters and their shenanigans, humble objects that have become icons, places that have become legendary and dates of undeniable (and sometimes notorious) importance, these books are the ultimate dive into the history and anecdotes of Bollywood.

Whether you’re a trivia junkie or die-hard Bollywood fan, or about to turn detractors into one, this must-have series will have you hooked all the way. Ab bachke kahaan jaaoge?

1. The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Dates:

A Hindi film goes to Cannes. Raj Kapoor goes to Russia.

Dilip Kumar rises in court against Madhubala. Stardust again finds himself facing a judge!

Amitabh Bachchan is resurrected. Gulshan Kumar is shot dead.

The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Dates records 50 important dates that mark major breakthroughs in the history of Hindi cinema. Blockbuster release dates and trend start dates. Dates when the country’s politics were influenced by a movie. And the dates on which Hindi cinema changed the world as we know it!

Whether you’re a trivia buff or die-hard Bollywood fan, or about to turn your detractors into one, this must-read book will have you proclaiming Tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh!

2.The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Places

A workshop turned school. A city that made Bihar cool.

A manor. A single screen theater.

An icy mountain, a theater of war. A distant island, a lair of mega-villains.

The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Places drop the pin on 50 memorable places that mark milestones in Hindi cinema. Places that started out as filming locations but have become landmarks. Fictitious places that have become indelible in our childhood. And a place inspired by a radio frequency!

Whether you’re a trivia buff or die-hard Bollywood fan, or about to turn your detractors into one, this must-read book will have you singing Yeh kahaan aa gaye hum!

3.The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Characters

A goddess who defeated the box office gods. An emperor who was defeated by a slave.

A child who has become an adult too soon. An adult who went the other way.

An alcoholic. A teetotaler. A millionaire. A tramp.

The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Characters presents 50 legendary characters who have become icons of Hindi cinema. Characters that we wanted to become. Characters that we loved, hated, coveted and even adored. Characters with whom we laughed, cried and whose lives became inspirations for the stories of our own lives.

Whether you are an anecdote junkie or a die-hard Bollywood fan, or about to turn your detractors into one, this must-read book will have you declaring Unka naam toh suna hoga!

4.The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Things

A gramophone record that didn’t have a name. A train that caught fire.

Shoes that identified a bad guy. Shoes that identified a hero.

A cap that everyone wanted. A bag of diamonds that no one had.

The Bollywood Pocket Book of Iconic Things lists 50 iconic objects that have become symbolic of the Hindi film industry. Things that changed the definition of romance. Things that united the nation. Things that define a generation. These are things that have transcended the movie screens to our lives, things that have kept us awake for many moonlit nights.

Whether you’re a trivia buff or die-hard Bollywood fan, or about to turn detractors into one, this must-read book will have you humming along. Mera kuchh saamaan

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Diptakirti Chaudhuri is a shopkeeper by day and a writer by night. He is passionate about and writes about Hindi cinema. He has written six books including three on Bollywood trivia, one on Bollywood history and one on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed. He divides his time between his family in Bangalore and his job in Pune. Outside of real life, he can be found on his blog (diptakirti.com) and Twitter (@diptakirti).