Welsh actor and C’mon Midffild star Mei Jones has died aged 68





Mei Jones, one of the most beloved faces on Welsh television, has died aged 68. Best known for his performance as Wali Tomos on the ever popular S4C sitcom C’mon Midffild, the passing of BAFTA-winning actor and screenwriter Cymru has sparked a huge backlash from his friends, fans and colleagues. Born in 1953, Jones was a talented footballer in his youth and was selected for Wales at youth level. Read more stories like this here. He also played for several teams, including Bangor and Beaumaris. Along with co-writer Alun Ffred Jones, Mei Jones won the BAFTA Cymru for Best Drama Series for C’mon Midffild in 1993. In tribute to him, his colleague Jones told S4C: “Mei was a talented actor and original screenwriter who always gave his best and expected that from everyone who worked with him. “I could have and probably should have written more, but we can thank you for all you have done. He has made a very important contribution to the Welsh entertainment scene.” There have been many messages of sympathy on Twitter. “Mei Jones was a great actor who I had the pleasure of working with and having a great time with him. My deepest condolences to his family and friends,” one wrote. Another added: “One of the best Welsh comedy characters on the best Welsh sitcom. “An extremely important man in the history of comedy in Wales and who kept us laughing for hours as a family.” He is survived by four children Ela, Lois, Steffan and Aron as well as three grandchildren. For the latest updates via email from WalesOnline, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/lifestyle/showbiz/welsh-screen-actor-cmon-midffild-22088239 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos