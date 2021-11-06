ATI welcomes Hollywood star Richard Riehle to upcoming production – Hamilton County Reporter





Actors Theater of Indiana (ATI) to host talented Hollywood star Richard Riehle at the upcoming reading of Lee Blessings’ TheatreLAB series A family line at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The reading will be presented at the Studio Theater of the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Riehles’ career spanned more than four decades. He is one of the most recognizable faces in the industry as he has appeared in over 397 films and made several television appearances. Some of his most notable films include Casino, Offices, Fried Green Tomatoes, Executive Decision, Lethal Weapon 4, Transformers: Age of Extinction and The fugitive. His television credits include Murder She Wrote, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The West Wing, ER, Grounded for Life, The Young and the Restless and the Star Trek TV shows. In this new play, Jonah, played by Riehle, is the white grandfather of Finn, a 15-year-old Métis he just met. Set during the pandemic, Finn has just lost his mother to COVID-19 and is sent to live with his estranged father. Jonah is tasked with driving Finn across the country. As they spend 24 hours together in the car, will they find any common ground? Will they discover a family bond? Will they even reach their destination? Riehle will be joined by Carmel High School graduate Jake Letts as Finn. Letts continued his education at Ball State University where he obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater. A true lover of music, he began as an instrumentalist and branched out into classical singing and theater in high school. He recently appeared as Rosencrantz in Hamlet (Discovery of Broadway). Favorite past roles include The Doctor in Mathilde (Weathervane Playhouse) and Jack Kelly in News (The Tarkington Theater). Direction The family line will be Jane Unger. ATI’s past productions include History of Alabama and Lombardy. Jane is the founding artistic director of the Profile Theater Project, Portland, Oregon, whose mission celebrates the playwright by presenting a full season of plays by one writer. In 15 years at the helm of Profile, she has produced and directed works by playwrights such as Arthur Miller, Neil Simon and Lee Blessing, working directly with many great writers on the development of new plays. Among the awards Jane has received is the Portland Drammy Award for Best Director for the inaugural production of Profiles. Wings and the Drammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Tickets are available on atistage.org or by calling the Center for the Performing Arts box office at (317) 843-3800. This part is rated PG-13 for language. About the Indiana Actor Theater Actors Theater of Indiana was co-founded in 2005 by Cynthia Collins, Don Farrell and Judy Fitzgerald with the mission of celebrating the power of theater and contributing to the quality of life in central Indiana by providing professional theatrical performances high quality and programs that engage, inspire, educate and entertain. Award-winning professional equity theater company, Actors Theater of Indiana is the resident professional theater company of the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, now in its 16th season of high-powered musical theater productions, world premieres and innovative community work. Visit ATI on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube. For more information on schedules, educational initiatives, and ways to order tickets, visit atistage.org.

