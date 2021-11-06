



There are good movies that make millions at the box office and then there are Bollywood flop movies that, despite having a great script, don’t perform as well as expected of them. Below are some of the Bollywood flop movies that failed at the box office but are worth your attention. Scroll down for a list of a flop but best Bollywood movies on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney + Hotstar. Also check out the lowest rated Hindi horror movies that make a decent scary watch. 5 Bollywood flop movies with a great script on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar 1. Thappad – Amazon Prime Video Anubhav SinhasArticle 15took everyone by storm, so whenThappadwas released, the same was expected given the response received by its trailer. The film hit the box office, received excellent reviews and word of mouth publicity. Amrita leads a happy life with her husband Vikram. But when her husband slaps her at a party, she files for divorce. The film features Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra and Ratna Pathak Shah. 2. Trapped – ZEE5 If Rajkummar Roa’s performance is what you like, Trap is the true representation of his acting capacities. While the film failed commercially, director Vikramaditya Motwane was praised for touching the dark zone and such an subject. One day, Shaurya unwittingly finds herself trapped in her new apartment in a deserted high-rise building. Without food, water, electricity and help, will he be able to survive and get by? 3. On Hold – Disney + Hotstar While the film may not have managed to make any money, Naseeruddin Shah and Kalki Koechlin are charming in this heartwarming beautiful film that strikes a chord from the start. The film is about the toughest decisions we face in life and the amazing friendships we end up forming. Tara, a married woman, and Shiv, an elderly teacher meet in a hospital where their two partners are admitted. As the two continue to visit their spouses, they form an extraordinary friendship. 4. Mukkabaaz – ZEE5, Eros Now & Jio Cinema Released internationally as The brawler, Anurag Kashyap Mukkabaaz premiered at the MAMI Film Festival and to be honest that’s all the director is known for. Based on the true story, the film is wholehearted and sturdy. Starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Jimmy Shergill and Zoya Hussain, the film is about Shravan Singh, an aspiring boxer who belongs to a lower caste. He finds an enemy in Bhagwan Das Mishra, the leader of a boxing federation. Things get even more difficult for him when he falls in love with Mishra’s niece, Sunaina. 5. Meri Pyaari Bindu – Amazon Prime Video Considering that for a very long time Bollywood loved cliché love stories, Ayushmann Khurana and Parineeti Chopra starred in Meri Pyaari Bindu was all fresh and beautiful to grasp. The film makes you fall in love with his music, Calcutta and makes you nostalgic. Successful writer Abhimanyu suffers from writer’s block and in order to write again he returns to his hometown and decides to write a love story closer to his heart, which is about his one true love Bindu. . The two dated for a while only for Bindu to realize that she doesn’t love him the way he loves her and has different aspirations in life. 5 flops but incredible Bollywood movies on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video & Disney + Hotstar you can’t miss

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gqindia.com/binge-watch/collection/flop-bollywood-movies-with-great-script-on-zee5-amazon-prime-video-disney-hotstar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos