Bigg Boss 15: Ridhi Dogra reacts as ex-husband Raqesh Bapat reunites with Shamita Shetty

Ridhi Dogra reacted to Raqesh Bapat’s entry into Bigg Boss 15. Raqesh, along with Neha Bhasin, entered House Bigg Boss 15 as wild card candidates. A video of Raqesh having an emotional reunion with Shamita Shetty on the show has been shared online.

Speaking to Twitter, Riddhi Dogra shared the clip and wished Raqesh Bapat the best. Play well. Be well, she wrote, adding an evil eye amulet, crossed fingers, folded hands, and celebratory emojis.

Raqesh entered Bigg Boss House 15 this week. In the video shared by Colors, Raqesh entered the house disguised as a gorilla. He was accompanied by Neha. The singer first greeted Shamita. After exchanging greetings, Raqesh took off his mask and hugged Shamita, leaving her moved.

While her Bigg Boss 15 competitors cheered them on, Shamita was visibly moved. Raqesh and Shamita had previously participated in Bigg Boss OTT, in which they fell in love with each other.

Raqesh had declared his love for Shamita in Bigg Boss OTT. At the time, speaking to a major daily, Ridhi said: “I am happy if Raqesh is happy. It is his personal space.

Although Shamita dove into Bigg Boss 15 shortly after the spinoff version ended, Raqesh opted to wait before entering the Bigg Boss house for the new season. Previously, I was supposed to be on Bigg Boss 15 from the start. But I couldn’t understand. After BB OTT I needed some free time. I took my time to say yes to the show again. And, I also had other commitments that needed to be taken care of, he said, speaking to India Today.