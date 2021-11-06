‘Desperately trying to get the attention of a Bollywood producer,’ Urfi Javed once again trolled for flaunting her backless outfit

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is known for her unconventional fashion choices that don’t go well with internet users. The actress recently shared a video of herself in which she was seen flaunting her backless outfit in the most stylish way. Urfi shared a video on her Instagram and shared a reel in which she can be seen sporting her backless outfit. In no time at all, the video went viral on social media and netizens trolled her for her fashion sense. One user wrote: “Apna jism dikhana doesn’t mean fashion … i mean didi thoda kapde ko acha style kiya karo na”, while the other said: “Desperately trying to get the attention of a Bollywood producer “. Netizens filled Urfi’s comments section with ugly and harsh comments. Also Read – Before and After Pics of These Popular Bollywood Actresses Will Make You Wondering If They Go Under The Knife To Get The Perfect Breast

Recently, the actress lambasted the double standards of the fashion police with which child stars and television actors are treated. She shared the same after being labeled cheap for wearing a bikini.

Urfi shared a screenshot of an article which called Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor an "island girl" and wrote "Headline for a star kid". Urfi then shared another screenshot from a Hindi news website describing her outfit as tiny. Sharing the screenshot, Urfi wrote: "Headline when you're not a star!" In the video, he could be heard saying: "I wear a bikini, I'm cheap and show off the skin, when a child star wears a bikini he is 'apparently' sexy.

On the job front, Urfi has been seen in shows like Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhania, Bepanaah, Daayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chandra Nandini and Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot.

