Bengali actor trolled for complaining to Prime Minister Modi and Mamata against food enforcement | Latest India News





The actor said he wanted to bring this issue to the attention of the Prime Minister and the CM as he believed that anyone could face this issue. “What if someone depended on these food apps for their dinner?” Will he stay hungry? ” he wrote.

Bengali actor and superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee was trolled on Twitter on Saturday after the actor tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a letter of complaint against a food delivery app. The complaint was that he had not been delivered to the food, which he deemed worthy of the attention of Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Minister. “I placed an order on the food delivery app … After a while the order status changed to delivered but I never received the food … they refunded me the money since the order was prepaid. “ “However, I wanted to get your attention because I think anyone can deal with this problem. What if someone relies on a food app to have their food delivered to their guest and the food doesn’t ever happens? What if someone depends on this food app for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? read the letter. Shortly after the letter caught Twiteratti’s attention, many social media users began to react to the actor’s post. “It is therefore now the duty of PMs and CMs to keep an eye on the food delivery services! Wow! », Asked a user. Some users reminded him that he “forgot to mention the Indian and US presidents in the letter,” while another user said the issue required intervention by the NIA. Close story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/bengali-actor-trolled-for-complaining-to-pm-modi-mamata-against-food-app-101636215461640.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos