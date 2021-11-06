Entertainment
Research aims to turn the tale on single-use plastics in Hollywood
In the 1950s, cigarettes weren’t dirty, dangerous, or disgusting. They were glamorous. This is in large part thanks to Hollywood, which has actively promoted smoking on television and in movies. In fact, at one point, two of the top three movie stars appeared in commercials for cigarettes while smoking onscreen, according to the anti-smoking program Tobacco Stops With Me. Even in the modern age, he says, nearly two-thirds of PG-13 films feature smoking or other uses of tobacco.
Population surveys, real-world studies and evidence have proven that children are more likely to smoke when they see tobacco use on the screen, the program’s website reads. Smoking behaviors in films are reflected by young audiences, putting them at substantial risk for addiction, illness and premature death.
Of course, it’s not just smoking that Hollywood sells. It is also sex, drugs and violence. And also, single-use plastics, finds a new report from the University of Southern California (USC) Annenberg Norman Lear Center, who says Hollywood can help fight climate change by showing less single-use plastics onscreen.
Decades of research show that scripted entertainment plays a powerful role in shaping our social norms, attitudes and behaviors on a wide variety of health and social issues. Thus, entertainment can be a very effective way to model sustainable practices and systems, said Dana Weinstein, project specialist at USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center, in a Press release.
Ordered by the Coalition Against Plastic Pollution, with the support of Free yourself from plastic movement and the Plastic solutions fund, USC’s report is based on an analysis of 32 popular TV shows aired in the 2019-20 season that each episode featured single-use plastics, according to the researchers, who counted an average of 28 plastic items. single use appearing on screen per episode.
The report found that 93% of single-use plastic items shown on TV weren’t thrown on the screen and 80% of items that were thrown to the screen were littered. Researchers say this is problematic because it contributes to a false narrative of the magical disappearance of waste without acknowledging the damage plastic waste does to people and the planet. In fact, only 13% of the eight-episode TV shows featured dialogue about plastic or related issues.
We are shaped and formed by what we watch, says Dianna Cohen, co-founder and CEO of the Plastic Pollution Coalition. The media has the power to reimagine the world and chart the course towards a world free of regenerative, reusable, refillable, healthy and prosperous plastics for all living things, if only we commit and act now.
To this end, the Plastics Pollution Coalition has launched a new multi-year initiative that will aim to change the portrayal of single-use plastics in film, television and the media. The Flip the Script on Plastics campaign will be a coalition of entertainment industry actors, writers and showrunners committed to modeling the systemic changes needed to reduce plastic waste, which in the United States alone totals more. of 30 million tonnes per year.
The Flip the Script on Plastics coalition already has a number of notable members including Sergio Arau, Yareli Arizmendi, Ed Begley Jr., Jack Bender, Jeff Bridges, Fran Drescher, Jeff Franklin, Jake Kasdan, Mandy Moore, Kyra Sedgwick and Alfre Woodard, among others. Together, they will encourage on-screen efforts like more sustainability-focused scenarios, as well as off-screen efforts like reducing single-use plastics on set.
It’s been many years since we all laughed at punchline plastics in The graduation. But now it’s no longer funny because we’ve learned how he’s strangling our planet, says Bender, TV producer and director of Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Lost, and Mr. Mercedes. Movies and TV shows tell stories and model behaviors that have the power to profoundly influence popular culture. Through storytelling and on set, this initiative can help transform and measurably reduce the use of single-use plastic in the entertainment industry.
Echoes Begley Jr., Emmy Award-winning actor and environmental activist, Helping the public stop seeing plastic pollution as normal as the world seeks to move away from the fossil fuels from which plastics for use are made. unique. This initiative could not be more timely as people realize the injustice and inequity of plastic pollution and the climate crisis, and world leaders are being pushed to act.
