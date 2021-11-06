Mandalorian actor Giancarlo Esposito names Gina Carano his favorite co-star





The absence of Gina Carano in season 3 of The Mandalorian is felt by a major player who enjoyed working with her on the Star wars show more than anyone. Earlier this year, Carano was opened the door by the Lucasfilm crew after posting a series of controversial social media posts. Giancarlo Esposito, who plays villainous Moff Gideon, now names Carano as his favorite co-star of The Mandalorian. Recently, Esposito answered questions from Star wars fans at Fan Expo Denver. He was asked directly who his favorite person would work with on the show, and without needing much time to think it over, Esposito was quick to name Gina Carano. Not going into the circumstances of Carano’s dismissal, the actor explains what led him to work with her on The Mandalorian such a fun experience, even if they don’t agree on politics. “Okay, I say it without hesitation: Gina Carano. I’m not going to weigh in on all of this [controversy] in particular other than, any of her political beliefs or what she said, whether I think it is inappropriate or appropriate or not. We, as actors, probably sometimes – I know that about myself – I should just shut my mouth. But sometimes I can’t. I must say what I believe because it must be recorded. I loved working with her. She’s warm, beautiful, and wonderful, and you know, I don’t care about her politics. I love that she came to the theater late and is so raw and quirky and beautiful, and I just think she’s a lovely person. So I yell at her and say she’s one of my favorites. “ RELATED: Hasbro’s Rancor Toy Is Their Greatest Star Wars Black Series Figure Of All Time Carano could make an easy pick for No.1 with Esposito, but the actor also has a runner up in mind. He names Lateef Crowder, a stuntman working with the Star Wars series, as another person he adores. Esposito says Crowder was the one in the costume for the big fight scene with Moff Gideon and points out how he won the Emmy for Best Stunt Performance for his work on the series. And his #Emmy gold for Lateef Crowder, who just won the #Emmy for exceptional stunt performance for @The Mandalorian! # Emmys2021pic.twitter.com/jNnedq88eT – Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2021 The good news for Gina Carano is that it didn’t take long for her to line up the job after her release from The Mandalorian. She has partnered with Ben Shapiro to develop new films for members of The Daily Wire. Currently, Carano is filming the Western Terror on the Prairie which she is also producing with Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk. She will also produce and star in the thriller White joint. Giancarlo Esposito, meanwhile, will be back in season 3 of The Mandalorian. The actor teased his arrival before the shooting of the third season, confirming that the villain will return in the new episodes. The production will have to do without Pedro Pascal on set for now either, because he was busy filming The last of us for HBO, and will likely submit a lot of voiceover work with doubles bearing the Mandalorian combination. Images of Esposito at Fan Expo Denver were posted by Joe Turner on YouTube. Topics: The Mandalorian

