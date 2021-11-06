Diana Ross gives us a good dose of hope on Merci





Thanks, by Diana Ross (Decca Records / Universal Music Group) Diana Ross’ debut album in 15 years cuts through our current cynicism and overcomes despair. Thank You is a warm hug of music, less of a tightly constructed pop vehicle, and more of a mood. It never rains forever, Ross sings in a song. On another: turn up the volume / and give love a chance. On a third, she asks: What if we could find a way to laugh, love and pray? Merci is a sparkling, happy and sparkling wave of optimism, as if we were invited to a champagne party on a puffy cloud. Our hostess is full of goodwill, her voice warm and welcoming. There is no velvet cord. Everyone is welcome. No matter the question / I know the answer / The answers always love, she sings. The 13-track album finds Ross at the intersection of ’70s disco,’ 80s electronics, ’90s house, and 2020s production sense. There are sparkling ballads and two-speed slippers. But don’t be fooled by the fastest. There is nothing hot here. The song Lets Do It is not on just anyone’s bedding: Lets do it, she sings. Let’s make life better together. With In Your Heart, Ross urges us to reach out and touch someone, a nod to his 1970 hit Reach Out and Touch (Somebodys Hand). She revisits the opening lyrics of The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face for Beautiful Love. Thank You is Ross’s first collection of original songs since 1999 Every Day Is a New Day. Cynics might dismiss it as too sentimental, but is it a serious crime? She wants to say thank you, but we are the ones who thank her.

