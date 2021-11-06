In Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali Party in Los Angeles





Angels: Sending fans of “love” and “light,” singer Nick Jonas shared a glimpse of Diwali celebrations with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, at their LA home. Take to his Instagram handle, Nick shared a short video in which he could be seen posing with Priyanka by the pool. The couple’s Los Angeles home was adorned with lights and fireworks were also seen in the background. The couple were seen coordinating the outfits well with each other. The former Miss Universe opted for a white sequenced lehenga choli while Nick was seen wearing a red kurta paired with a black Nehru jacket. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Happy Diwali to you and yours. I send you all love and light. My beautiful wife introduced me to so many wonderful Indian festivals and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family. “ The adorable video has garnered over a million hearts and thousands of heartfelt comments on the photo-sharing platform. One fan wrote: “Happy King of Diwali, much love and happiness to both of you, best wishes from India.” “Omgggg priyanka is literally a princess,” wrote another. Earlier today, Priyanka also shared a series of images on her Instagram account, in which she and her husband Nick could be seen playing Lakshmi pooja. A day before Diwali, Priyanka also attended a celebration hosted by actor Mindy Kaling. Lilly Singh was also part of this pre-Diwali party. Meanwhile, at work, Priyanka is working on the Russo Brothers’ show “Citadel”.

