Bengal actor Prosenjit Chatterjee identifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in food delivery complaint





Bengal actor Prosenjit Chatterjee said he got the refund but wanted to raise the issue. New Delhi: Bengal actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to consider an issue he believes “necessary” to raise. The superstar said he recently encountered issues when food ordered by him through a delivery app was not reaching him. The order was placed through the online food delivery service Swiggy. “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, festive greetings,” Chatterjee began in his post he posted on Twitter today, tagging the accounts of the two leaders. “On November 3rd, I placed an order on the Swiggy food delivery app. After a while the order status changed to delivered but I never received the food,” he said. he writes. PM respected arenarendramodi and CM respected @MamataOfficiel, your kind attention please. pic.twitter.com/fry7F6wYl7 Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) November 6, 2021 After raising the issue with the company, they refunded his money since the order was prepaid, the actor informed. “However, I want to get your attention because I think anyone can deal with this problem. What if someone relies on a food app to have food delivered to their guests and their food doesn’t ‘ever happens? What does someone depend on these food apps for their dinner? Are they going to stay hungry? ” he wondered. “So I felt it was necessary to talk about it,” the actor concluded. His tweet elicited several reactions from people, some laughing at him while others supporting him. “Shame on those who laugh at you for tagging cm and PM. I further want to say that this is not a national issue but an international issue. The UN should take note,” one wrote. user. Shame on those who laugh at you for tagging cm and PM. I would also like to say that this is not a national problem, but an international problem. @A should take note. Subham (subsubhsays) November 6, 2021 “I have faced this problem on several occasions. Every time I received the money from swiggy, but yes… I faced unnecessary harassment. In fact, once the delivery man had himself consumed the food and the restaurant and swiggy denied that the food was ever delivered, ”said another. Click for more new trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/bengal-actor-prosenjit-chatterjee-tags-prime-minister-narendra-modi-west-bengal-chief-minister-mamata-banerjee-in-food-delivery-complaint-2601309 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

