Emily In Paris actor Lucas Bravo completes Sydney hotel quarantine ahead of Clooney movie

Lucas Bravo has completed his mandatory 14-day quarantine at a hotel in Sydney and has taken to the flight to film his new film in Brisbane.

The French actor, 33, left Sydney’s domestic airport on Saturday and was pulled over by fans who wanted a selfie.

The Emily In Paris star obligated, removing her face mask and taking some photos with her admirers.

Lucas was dressed for comfort for his 90-minute flight to the city of Queensland, donning a black hoodie with matching black sweatpants.

He wore a shirt underneath and completed his look with a pair of chunky leather boots and a red cap.

Lucas is set to shoot his new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise, alongside his co-stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Brisbane.

Julia and George both left Sydney separately on private flights the same day.

Filming for the comedy is scheduled for two months starting in mid-November, with filming on the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

George and Julia will play a divorced couple who travel to Bali in a desperate attempt to prevent their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from marrying.

The film will be shot entirely in Queensland, with the picturesque Whitsundays doubling for Bali.

Last week, Lucas shared an Instagram story from his quarantine experience at a Sydney hotel, taking a mirror selfie which he captioned: “quarantino 5/14” alongside an Australian flag emoji.

The mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine is administered by Australian state governments and requires the participant to stay in a hotel room for two consecutive weeks.