today in history | OMCP News

Today in history Today is Saturday, November 6, the 3190th day of 2021. There are 55 days left in the year. Today’s highlight in history: On November 6, 1860, former Illinois Congressman Abraham Lincoln of the Republican Party was elected President of the United States by defeating John Breckinridge, John Bell, and Stephen Douglas. To this date : In 1632, King Gustav Adolf of Sweden was killed in action. In 1893, composer Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky died in St. Petersburg, Russia, at the age of 53. In 1906, Republican Charles Evans Hughes was elected governor of New York, defeating newspaper editor William Randolph Hearst. In a first 1928, the results of Republican Herbert Hoovers’ presidential victory over Democrat Alfred E. Smith were displayed on an electrical panel wrapped around the New York Times building. In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower was reelected, defeating Democrat Adlai E. Stevenson. In 1977, 39 people were killed when the Kelly Barnes Dam in Georgia burst, sending a wall of water through Toccoa Falls College. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan was re-elected by a landslide against former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic challenger. In 1990, about a fifth of the Universal Studios backlot in Southern California was destroyed in an arson attack. In 2012, President Barack Obama was elected for a second term, defeating Republican challenger Mitt Romney. In 2014, the march towards same-sex marriage across the United States hit a roadblock when a federal appeals court upheld laws against the practice in four states: Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and Tennessee. . (A divided U.S. Supreme Court struck down the laws in June 2015.) In 2015, President Barack Obama rejected the Keystone XL pipeline project, saying it would undermine U.S. efforts to strike a global deal on climate change central to its environmental legacy. (President Donald Trump would reverse Obama’s decision, but President Joe Biden canceled the permit for the pipeline on the day he took office.) In 2017, former Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner went to Massachusetts jail to start a 21-month sentence for sexting a 15-year-old girl. Ten years ago: Ailing Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and his main opposition leader Antonis Samaras agreed to form an interim government to secure the country’s new European debt deal. Five years ago: FBI Director James Comey abruptly announced Democrat Hillary Clinton should not face criminal charges related to newly discovered emails from her tenure at the State Department. A year ago: Democrat Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in Georgia as the vote count continued in the state of the battlefield; Biden also increased his lead over Trump in Pennsylvania and Nevada. The federal agency that oversees election security in the United States rebuffed unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in a statement, saying local election offices have detection measures that make fraud through fake ballots very difficult to vote. Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, said Trump was harming the cause of freedom and igniting destructive and dangerous passions by claiming, without merit, that the election was rigged and stolen from him. As the nation set daily records for confirmed coronavirus cases, two senior administration officials confirmed that Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had tested positive. Today’s Birthdays: Actor June Squibb is 92 years old. Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 89 years old. Singer PJ Proby is 83 years old. Actor Sally Field is 75 years old. Singer Rory Block is 72 years old. Jazz musician Arturo Sandoval is 72 years old. TV host Catherine Crier is 67 years old. and former California First Lady Maria Shriver is 66 years old. Actor Lori Singer is 64 years old. Actor Lance Kerwin is 61 years old. Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan is 57 years old. Rock singer Corey Glover is 57 years old. Actor Brad Grunberg is 57 years old. Actor Peter DeLuise is 55 years old. Actor Kelly Rutherford is 53 years old. Actor Ethan Hawke is 51 years old. Chief Justice / TV Marcus Samuelsson is 51 years old. Actor Thandiwe (tan-DEE-way) Newton (formerly Thandie (TAN-dee)) is 49 years old. Model actor Rebecca Romijn (roh- MAYN) is 49 years old. Actor Zoe McLellan is 47 years old. Actor Nicole Dubuc is 43 years old. Actor Taryn Manning is 43 years old. Retired NBA star Lamar Odom is 42. Actor Patina Miller is 37 years old. Actor Katie Leclerc (LEH-klehr) is 35 years old. songwriter Ben Rector is 35 years old. Singer-songwriter Robert Ellis is 33 years old. Actress Emma Stone is 33 years old. Actress Mercedes Kastner is 32 years old. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

